Competitive K2 Climber Defends Breaking World Record as Sherpa Lay Dying on Ascent - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Competitive K2 Climber Defends Breaking World Record as Sherpa Lay Dying on Ascent

A 'living human was left lying so records could be set,' slammed critic after Norwegian Kristin Harila summited

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A world-record-breaking climber is defending her push to the summit of K2 in Pakistan as one of her Sherpas lay dying on the ascent.

Norwegian Kristin Harila, 37, last month summited K2 — the second-highest mountain on Earth – to become the world's fastest climber to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) in three months. 

Images from a drone have since been posted showing Harila's team stepping over climbing porter and father-of-three Mohammed Hassan, 25, after he had tumbled off an edge as the climbers headed to the top of K2.

Harila has insisted her team did everything they could to save Hassan, but that conditions were too dangerous to move him, the Guardian reported.

Read More

Austrian climbing duo Wilhelm Steindl and Philip Flämig — also on K2 the day of the climb that day — said their drone footage clearly shows climbers walking around Hassan as he lay in the snow.

“He is being treated by one person while everyone else is pushing towards the summit," Flämig told Austria’s Standard newspaper, according to the Telegraph.

"The fact is that there was no organized rescue operation, although there were Sherpas and mountain guides on site who could have taken action," he added.

“If he had been a Westerner, he would have been rescued immediately,” Flämig emphasized. “No one felt responsible for him. What happened there is a disgrace. A living human was left lying so that records could be set.”

Such a thing "would be unthinkable in the Alps," he said. "He was treated like a second-class human being."

Harila insisted to the Telegraph that it was "simply not true ... that we did nothing to help him."

She said that members of her party tried to "lift him back up for an hour and a half, and my cameraman stayed on for another hour to look after him. At no point was he left alone," she added.

Dying sherpa Mohammed Hassan lies on path as climbers head to summit of K2 last month.

“Given the conditions, it is hard to see how he could have been saved. He fell on what is probably the most dangerous part of the mountain, where the chances of carrying someone off were limited by the narrow trail and poor snow conditions.”

Steindl, who later visited Hassan's family, said Hassan took the job of rope fixer in the climb to pay for his diabetic mother’s medical bills, despite his lack of experience.

K2 is the deadliest of the five highest mountains in the world.

After she summited the mountain, Harila announced she is retiring from climbing high peaks, the Associated Press reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.