Competitive K2 Climber Defends Breaking World Record as Sherpa Lay Dying on Ascent

A world-record-breaking climber is defending her push to the summit of K2 in Pakistan as one of her Sherpas lay dying on the ascent.

Norwegian Kristin Harila, 37, last month summited K2 — the second-highest mountain on Earth – to become the world's fastest climber to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) in three months.

Images from a drone have since been posted showing Harila's team stepping over climbing porter and father-of-three Mohammed Hassan, 25, after he had tumbled off an edge as the climbers headed to the top of K2.

Harila has insisted her team did everything they could to save Hassan, but that conditions were too dangerous to move him, the Guardian reported.

Austrian climbing duo Wilhelm Steindl and Philip Flämig — also on K2 the day of the climb that day — said their drone footage clearly shows climbers walking around Hassan as he lay in the snow.

“He is being treated by one person while everyone else is pushing towards the summit," Flämig told Austria’s Standard newspaper, according to the Telegraph.

"The fact is that there was no organized rescue operation, although there were Sherpas and mountain guides on site who could have taken action," he added.

“If he had been a Westerner, he would have been rescued immediately,” Flämig emphasized. “No one felt responsible for him. What happened there is a disgrace. A living human was left lying so that records could be set.”

Such a thing "would be unthinkable in the Alps," he said. "He was treated like a second-class human being."

Harila insisted to the Telegraph that it was "simply not true ... that we did nothing to help him."

She said that members of her party tried to "lift him back up for an hour and a half, and my cameraman stayed on for another hour to look after him. At no point was he left alone," she added.

Dying sherpa Mohammed Hassan lies on path as climbers head to summit of K2 last month.

“Given the conditions, it is hard to see how he could have been saved. He fell on what is probably the most dangerous part of the mountain, where the chances of carrying someone off were limited by the narrow trail and poor snow conditions.”

Steindl, who later visited Hassan's family, said Hassan took the job of rope fixer in the climb to pay for his diabetic mother’s medical bills, despite his lack of experience.

K2 is the deadliest of the five highest mountains in the world.

After she summited the mountain, Harila announced she is retiring from climbing high peaks, the Associated Press reported.