Company Makes 314-Foot-Long Meat Stick to Celebrate Their Anniversary

Guinness officially deemed it the longest meat stick ever made

Blake Harper
The 314-foot-long meat stick set a world recordFacebook: Wenzel's Farm

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, a meat company in Wisconsin set a world record by creating the longest meat stick of all time.

On August 19, Wenzel's Farm rang in 75 years of meat-making by a meat stick that was over 314 feet long, as folks in Marshfield gathered to celebrate the record-breaking meat stick.

While they make plenty of different kinds of meat products for customers to enjoy, Wenzel's is most known for its meat sticks. So it was a no-brainer for them to make a meat stick that is longer than a football field.

The record was even certified by Guinness, so you know it's totally official.

"With our 75th anniversary, we wanted to thank our employees and community for all of their support over the years," said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. "As a company, we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone."

