To celebrate its 75th anniversary, a meat company in Wisconsin set a world record by creating the longest meat stick of all time.
On August 19, Wenzel's Farm rang in 75 years of meat-making by a meat stick that was over 314 feet long, as folks in Marshfield gathered to celebrate the record-breaking meat stick.
While they make plenty of different kinds of meat products for customers to enjoy, Wenzel's is most known for its meat sticks. So it was a no-brainer for them to make a meat stick that is longer than a football field.
The record was even certified by Guinness, so you know it's totally official.
"With our 75th anniversary, we wanted to thank our employees and community for all of their support over the years," said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. "As a company, we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone."
- Fake Meat Companies Aren’t Doing So Hot
- US Approves Restaurants Serving Chicken Meat From Stem Cells
- Rising Football Star Stops to Help Traumatized Teens on Anniversary of His Other Viral Good Deed
- Consider the chicken: What history can tell us about the future of alternative meat
- Religious Authorities Still Figuring Out If Lab-Grown Meat is Kosher, Halal or Acceptable for Hindus
- Beyond Meat Shares Slide 16% After Gloomy Earnings Report
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- There Will Be a Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System this Fall. Here’s What You Need To KnowNews
- Japanese Driving Instructors Allow Students to Drink to Show Effects of Drunk DrivingNews