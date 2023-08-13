Company Fines Employees $1,200 If They Disturb Each Other on Vacation

Employees who can’t escape their work, even on vacation, may be happy to know that one company has put a price point on the offense of disturbing coworkers while they're out of office.

India-based fantasy sports app company “Dream11” told CNBC that if any worker contacts another employee on personal time off, such as a vacation, it will fine them 100,000 rupees, which currently amounts to a little over $1,200.

Adding to that, the company reportedly has a mandate requiring employees to take off at least one week of vacation a year, noted Dream11’s CEO, Bhavit Sheth.

“Once a year, for one week, you’re kicked out of the system,” Sheth told CNBC.

“You don’t have Slack, emails and calls. Because it helps you greatly to have that one week of uninterrupted time and it helps the business to know whether we’re dependent on anyone," Sheth added.

Sheth told Bloomberg News that, so far, the penalty has proved effective.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans said they are planning to travel at some point this year. Getty Images

“Dream11 believes that this uninterrupted time allows Dreamsters (employees of Dream11) to relax, recharge and come back to work ready to give their best,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Employers across America have been testing how best to recruit and retain talented employees with offers such as either unlimited vacation time or flexible remote work.

Some companies, however, such as a recruiting firm in the United Kingdom, have scrapped unlimited vacation plans as it led to employee stress, often with those employees worrying about taking too much vacation time and feeling guilty when doing so, according to Bloomberg,