Company Fines Employees $1,200 If They Disturb Each Other on Vacation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Company Fines Employees $1,200 If They Disturb Each Other on Vacation

The company's CEO says that the penalty plan has been effective

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Employees who can’t escape their work, even on vacation, may be happy to know that one company has put a price point on the offense of disturbing coworkers while they're out of office.

India-based fantasy sports app company “Dream11” told CNBC that if any worker contacts another employee on personal time off, such as a vacation, it will fine them 100,000 rupees, which currently amounts to a little over $1,200.

Adding to that, the company reportedly has a mandate requiring employees to take off at least one week of vacation a year, noted Dream11’s CEO, Bhavit Sheth.

“Once a year, for one week, you’re kicked out of the system,” Sheth told CNBC.

Read More

“You don’t have Slack, emails and calls. Because it helps you greatly to have that one week of uninterrupted time and it helps the business to know whether we’re dependent on anyone," Sheth added.

Sheth told Bloomberg News that, so far, the penalty has proved effective.

Young Asian woman carrying suitcase and holding smartphone on hand
Nearly two-thirds of Americans said they are planning to travel at some point this year.Getty Images

“Dream11 believes that this uninterrupted time allows Dreamsters (employees of Dream11) to relax, recharge and come back to work ready to give their best,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Employers across America have been testing how best to recruit and retain talented employees with offers such as either unlimited vacation time or flexible remote work.

Some companies, however, such as a recruiting firm in the United Kingdom, have scrapped unlimited vacation plans as it led to employee stress, often with those employees worrying about taking too much vacation time and feeling guilty when doing so, according to Bloomberg,

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.