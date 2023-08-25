Company Buys Private Island For Employees: ‘A Positive Work Environment Breeds Undoubted Productivity’ - The Messenger
Company Buys Private Island For Employees: ‘A Positive Work Environment Breeds Undoubted Productivity’

Vacationers are encouraged to make use of the retreat's barbecue, dinghy, and kayaks, among other amenities

Nick Gallagher
An IT services company has purchased a private island in Quebec for its employees to use at their leisure.Mon Technicien/Instagram

A Quebec-based IT company announced it has purchased a private island for its 30 employees, complete with a two-bedroom cabin, pedal boat, and water sport equipment.

Sylvain Dion, president of Mon Technicien, told The Canadian Press the company wanted to expand its benefits package to help attract new talent and improve employees' well-being.

Dubbed "Mon Technicien Island," the 10,000-square-foot getaway is located in the forested Laurentian Mountains, near the village of Labelle, about two hours outside of Montreal. Vacationers are encouraged to make use of the retreat's barbecue, dinghy, and kayaks, among other amenities.

"With a cottage, this island offers our [employees] an exclusive retreat where they can isolate as a team to work on projects, strengthen teammates, and disconnect from the hectic pace of everyday life," the company wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"We are convinced that a positive work environment breeds undoubted productivity and encourages tireless creativity," the post reads. "These experiences will strengthen our bonds, encourage relaxation, and stimulate creativity in our team."

Employees are encouraged to invite their families to stay at the chalet for free, although the benefit is taxable. About eight people at a time can comfortably fit in the chalet, the company said.

Mon Technicien is one of many firms that have looked to help employees make the most of their vacation time. A fantasy sports app company in India, for instance, has begun fining employees about $1,200 if they disturb a coworker who is taking personal time off.

