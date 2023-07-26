Company Behind NYC Crane Collapse Has a Deadly History

The company involved in a deadly 2008 crane collapse in New York City has been identified as the owner of the crane that caught fire and fell apart in Manhattan near the start of Wednesday morning's rush.

Photos of Wednesday's incident in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood show the damaged crane bearing the words "New York Crane" and the last name of the late crane magnate James Lomma.

Lomma's company, New York Crane and Equipment Corp., didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.

A crane collapses on a New York City street on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Wednesday's mishap, in which at least 11 people suffered minor injuries, took place during the construction of a luxury apartment building at 550 10th Ave.

Its developer, the Gotham Organization, referred The Messenger to a spokesperson for the general contractor, Monadnock Construction Inc.

New York City firefighters work at the scene of a May 30, 2008, crane collapse on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Anthony Behar/Getty Images

In a prepared statement, Monadnock said it was "fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies" but was "unable to provide any additional details regarding the incident at this time."

The company also thanked the New York City Fire Department "and the other first responders who were able to safely remove workers and any pedestrians from the location and secure the site."

The 54-story building doesn't have any open complaints or violations, according to PIX11, a local TV station.

In 2012, Lomma was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter and other charges in the May 30, 2008, deaths of tower crane operator Donald Leo and another worker, Ramadan Kurtaj, on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

New York Crane and Equipment Corp. founder James Lomma, nicknamed the 'King of Cranes' is seen in an undated photo. John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals

During the non-jury trial, a former employee testified that he hired an unqualified Chinese company to make cut-rate repairs to the crane's turntable because Lomma — who reportedly dubbed himself the "King of Cranes" — thought two U.S. companies would take too long.

The witness, Tibor Varganyi, took the stand after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the case.

Lomma's defense team blamed the collapse on a heavy load that snapped the crane's lifting cable and left the giant machine unbalanced.

Although Lomma was cleared of criminal liability, he was ordered to pay $96 million in civil damages to the families of the victims following a 2015 jury trial.

New York Crane filed for bankruptcy protection the following year and an appeals court reduced the jury award to $35 million in 2017, according to reports.

Lomma, of Staten Island, died in 2019 at age 73.

The deadly 2008 crane collapse at East 91st Street and First Avenue took place two months after a similar incident on the Upper East Side killed seven people and injured two dozen others.

Rigging contractor William Rapetti was acquitted of 40 counts, including second-degree manslaughter, over allegations he used faulty slings to hold part of the crane while it was being raised.

Rapetti's lawyer said he was made the "scapegoat" and blamed a Buildings Department official for failing to conduct a scheduled inspection of the East 51st Street construction site two weeks before the mishap.

The defense also said shoddy beams were used to attach the crane to the skyscraper being built and faulted a decision to not bolt the crane to the ground.

This story has been updated to include comments from Monadnock Construction Inc.