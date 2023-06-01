Companies Covered Up Harm of PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals,’ New Study Finds

Major manufacturers like 3M and DuPont knew the dangers of “forever chemicals” decades before the public health community, but used strategies similar to Big Tobacco to keep the risks quiet, researchers concluded in a newly released study.

The toxicity of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also known as PFAS or, because of their persistence in both the natural world and the human body, “forever chemicals” — has long been known within the industry.

But, by “suppressing unfavorable research and distorting public discourse,” 3M and DuPont were able to tamp down wider concern for decades, researchers Nadia Gaber, Lisa Bero, and Tracey J. Woodruff wrote in the peer-reviewed Annals of Global Health journal.

The team analyzed a trove of previously secret documents initially uncovered during litigation by Robert Bilott, the first attorney to successfully sue DuPont over PFAS. The documents, which are dated between 1961 and 2006, were donated to the Chemical Industry Documents Library at the University of California-San Francisco.

“This collection of industry documents shows that DuPont and 3M shared toxicologic studies and knew [common PFAS] C8 was ‘highly toxic’ when inhaled and ‘moderately toxic’ when ingested by 1970, well before the public health community had such information available,” the researchers wrote.

In reviewing the documents, the team noted several similarities between strategies used by the chemical industry and others, including the tobacco and pharmaceutical sectors.

They include: influencing research questions to obtain favorable results; suppressing unfavorable research; distorting public discourse; and changing or setting their own scientific standards.

As far back as 1961, “DuPont had evidence of PFAS toxicity from internal animal and occupational studies that they did not publish in the scientific literature and failed to report their findings to EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] as required under TSCA [the Toxic Substances Control Act],” researchers wrote.

“These documents were all marked as ‘confidential,’ and in some cases, industry executives were explicit that they ‘wanted this memo destroyed.’”

Researchers cited as one example a 1980 questionnaire about pregnancies that was issued to employees at both DuPont and 3M. Among the eight respondents at the former company, two reported birth defects, and a third said that PFAS was detected in cord blood. DuPont pulled female workers from areas where they would be exposed to PFAS, but the results were never made public externally, nor revealed to employees. They described the shift as a precaution, rather than a response to observations already made.

In a follow-up study of pregnant lab rats at 3M, scientists “observed fetus eye changes [that] were due to C8,” a PFAS used in everything from carpeting to textiles to firefighting foam.

“Like Big Tobacco, the major chemical manufacturers have a vested financial interest in suppressing scientific evidence of the harms of their products, while maintaining the public perception that their products are safe,” researchers wrote.

It wasn't until the late 1990s that concerns about PFAS gained mainstream attention.

Asked for comment on the paper, a spokesperson for DuPont stressed a distinction between different eras in the evolution of the multinational company.

“In 2019, DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company. DuPont de Nemours has never manufactured PFOA or PFOS,” the spokesperson said, using acronyms for two types of PFAS.

“Safety, health and protecting the planet are core values at DuPont de Nemours. We are – and have always been – committed to upholding the highest standards for the wellbeing of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate,” the spokesperson continued.

“DuPont de Nemours cannot comment on allegations contained in the UCSF paper that relate to historical E.I. du Pont de Nemours matters.”

In 2015, the conglomerate spun its chemicals businesses off into a new, separate entity, Chemours Company. By 2019, E.I. du Pont de Nemours had merged with Dow Chemical Company and restructured as three specialized companies, among them the current DuPont de Nemours. The shuffle came as DuPont faced the mounting threat of legal liability over PFAS water contamination.

A spokesperson for 3M pointed to the age of the documents referenced in the paper, as well as the fact that they had previously come to light.

"The paper is largely comprised of previously published documents – as evidenced by the paper’s references section, which includes citations dating back as far as 1962," the spokesperson said. "3M has previously addressed many of the mischaracterizations of these documents in previous reporting."

Late last year, 3M said it would exit PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.