Commuter Train Collides With Truck That Crashed onto Tracks

Three people were hurt when a northern California commuter train plowed into a pickup truck that jumped the tracks after smashing through a protective fence, according to reports Tuesday.

About 45 passengers were on the northbound Bay Area Rapid Transit train when the incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. Monday in Oakland, a BART spokesperson told Bay City News.

"We were on our way to the city, all of a sudden the train started acting erratically kind of like it was bouncing around on the tracks," rider Patrick McCue told ABC7 News.

"Then I saw a bunch of sparks along the window and felt a big collision, then the train came to a stop, people were talking about something was on fire. Everyone was saying for us to move to the front of the train."

The train's operator was transported to a local hospital following the crash between the Coliseum and Lake Merritt stations, BART spokesperson James Allison said.

A passenger was also reportedly injured but it was unclear if that person was also hospitalized.

Oakland cops treated the pickup driver at the scene and administered a sobriety test.

The results weren't immediately released but video shot at the scene showed an unidentified person in custody, ABC7 said.

Service was suspended between Lake Merritt and Coliseum so workers could repair the damage caused by the crash, with normal operations expected to resume in time for the morning rush.