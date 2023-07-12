Community Raises $40k for Bullied Boy Who Rang Neighbor’s Doorbell Looking for Friends

A Texas couple helped raise nearly $40,000 for a 12-year-old boy after a viral TikTok video last week showed him searching for new friends in his neighborhood.



Shayden Walker of Amarillo rang his neighbor's doorbell and politely asked whether the couple had any kids around his age, explaining that he was feeling lonely.



"I need some friends — like, really bad," Shayden said.

Brennan Ray, who recorded the interaction on his doorbell camera, said he had only a 2-year-old, but suggested that Shayden play with the neighbors down the street instead.



Shayden, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that he'd already tried to hang out with those kids, but they'd bullied him.



"I used to have a 2-year-old sister," he added. "She was a handful, but I really enjoyed having, spending time with her."



The Ray family uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 68 million times. They also posted a separate video showing Shayden approaching their home earlier that day, gradually working up the courage to finally ring the doorbell.



As the video began to circulate online, the Rays created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help show Shayden that the community was looking out for him. With donations pouring in, Shayden told KFDA-TV that his "self-confidence has gone through the roof."



The Ray family suggested Shayden could use the money on video games, new school clothes, and amusement park tickets — or to even go on a family trip. But Shayden said he'd likely donate a large portion of the money to charity.



“My kid, he’s been hospitalized because the bullying was so bad and he felt so isolated," Shayden's mom, Krishna Patterson, told KFDA. "If you see it just advocate for that person, just be there for that person, do not let that person suffer.”



Neighbors also also planning a community bike ride for Shayden so that he can see how much he's cared for. Over 132 people said they would attend, and others posted on the event page that their 11- and 12-year-olds planned to send letters to Shayden.



"All he wants is friends," the organizers wrote. "Let's make this boy's day!"



Jiu jitsu master Rener Gracie, meanwhile, offered on Instagram to fly Shayden out to his "Bullyproof Summer Camp," which teaches kids healthy ways to deal with harassment.



“It just takes one person, especially if you’re a popular kid, people look up to you, if you can be the one to stand out and help somebody else, set that trend, make that the trend to be set to not be a bully,” Ray said.