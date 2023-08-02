‘Disgruntled’ Airline Pilot Paints Giant Penis in Sky After Landing Repeatedly Delayed by Airport - The Messenger
‘Disgruntled’ Airline Pilot Paints Giant Penis in Sky After Landing Repeatedly Delayed by Airport

Officials are insisting the flight path shape was unintentional

The pilot veered off the original flight path and took an estimated 16-minute detour off the east coast of Sicily — causing the penis-shaped path. FlightRadar24

An almost 15-mile penis-shaped flight path appeared in Italian skies last week. The artist: a Lufthansa pilot who was redirected from the Catania airport in Sicily due to high winds and a terminal closing.

The plane left Frankfurt around 1:45 p.m. Friday and planned to land at Catania shortly after, but was diverted off the course twice before finally landing.

Though officials say the phallic-shaped trail was unintentional, local Italian media is claiming the "disgruntled" pilot drew the shape intentionally out of frustration from being diverted.

According to reporting from EuroNews, the pilot veered off the original flight path and took an estimated 16-minute detour off the east coast of Sicily — causing the penis-shaped path.

FlightRadar24 — a flight tracking app for aviation enthusiasts — first spotted the abnormal flight path.

