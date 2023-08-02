‘Disgruntled’ Airline Pilot Paints Giant Penis in Sky After Landing Repeatedly Delayed by Airport

An almost 15-mile penis-shaped flight path appeared in Italian skies last week. The artist: a Lufthansa pilot who was redirected from the Catania airport in Sicily due to high winds and a terminal closing.
The plane left Frankfurt around 1:45 p.m. Friday and planned to land at Catania shortly after, but was diverted off the course twice before finally landing.
Though officials say the phallic-shaped trail was unintentional, local Italian media is claiming the "disgruntled" pilot drew the shape intentionally out of frustration from being diverted.
According to reporting from EuroNews, the pilot veered off the original flight path and took an estimated 16-minute detour off the east coast of Sicily — causing the penis-shaped path.
- Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Slam United Airlines CEO for ‘Deflecting Blame’ for Delays Onto FAA
- Planes Forced to Abort Landings in San Francisco after Another Airliner Crosses Runway
- Southwest Pilots Blast Airline for Contract Delays, Seek Release from Mediation
- Thousands of United Pilots Protest at Airports Across Country
- Luggage Piles up at Airports as Flight Delay Chaos Continues
FlightRadar24 — a flight tracking app for aviation enthusiasts — first spotted the abnormal flight path.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger with Extreme Peanut Allergy Forced to Buy Every Last Peanut on Flight to Avoid Life-Threatening ReactionNews
- 4 Teens Wounded in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia PlaygroundNews
- Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack HimNews
- Wife of Air Force Worker Accused of Trying to Kill Husband by Putting Bleach in CoffeeNews
- Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks IrrelevanceNews
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by HawkNews
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian AirstrikeNews
- Dad Charged With Helping Suspect in July 4 Parade Shooting Obtain Gun License to Ask for Case to Be TossedNews
- 4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials SayNews
- Maryland Hiker’s Death Investigated as Homicide After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYCNews