    Comer to Release Bank Records He Says Show Biden Influence-Peddling Scheme

    Hunter Biden's lawyers have called the claims a "baseless right-wing conspiracy" and the president has said his son has done nothing wrong.

    By Alec Dent
    House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., gave an interview on Fox & Friends First Tuesday morning in which he claimed to be in possession of bank records showing President Joe Biden's family had accepted payments from foreign nationals.

    Comer is holding a press conference Wednesday at which he will make public the documents.

    "We're going to present bank records tomorrow. We're going to also talk about the different people they were taking money from, their ties to foreign nationals in some of the worst countries on the planet. And I think the American people are going to have a lot of questions for Joe Biden," said Comer.

    Members of the House Oversight Committee said in March that they were in possession of bank documents showing members of the Biden family had received more than $1 million in payments from Hunter Biden's business associate Rob Walker and a Chinese energy firm with which Walker and Biden had formed a joint partnership. Hunter Biden's legal team confirmed that such payments had occurred, but called the implications of pay-to-play a "baseless right-wing conspiracy theory." President Joe Biden also denied the legitimacy of the claims.

    "People can actually see the bank statements in the bank wires and get an idea of the dollar amount that we're talking about," Comer said on Fox & Friends First.

    Wednesday also is the deadline Comer set for the Federal Bureau of Investigations to respond to a subpoena to deliver any internal documents about allegations that Biden accepted bribes as vice president. 

    “What the whistleblower is alleging is consistent with what we've discovered from these bank records and these bank violations,” said Comer.

    The White House called the subpoena unfounded and based on “anonymous innuendo.”

