Columbus Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital After Shootout at Shopping Center

A member of Columbus, Ohio's police force was injured early Wednesday during a shootout with a suspect who was struck and killed by a bullet.
The shooting happened at a shopping center in south Columbus early this morning.
The names of the deceased suspect and the injured officer have not yet been released.
The hurt police officer was one of several who'd responded to reports of an armed robbery going down in the shopping plaza's parking lot.
Almost immediately upon arrival, the officers were fired upon. Multiple officers fired back.
The injured officer was tended to by first responders at the scene and rushed to a hospital where he is recovering from the gunshot wound.
Officers also rendered aid to the suspect, who was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.
Police arrested at least one person at the scene, but it was unclear how or if they were connected to the shooting.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Kate Pishotti, the city's Public Safety Director, issued a brief statement on the shooting.
"Today, we again see the dangers our officers face every day as they work to keep our city safe," it reads. "The next time you see one of our brave officers in your neighborhood, please join us in thanking them for their essential service."
