    Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley Wedding

    The newlyweds had a whirlwind engagement after the 'Bachelor' alum came out as gay in April 2021

    Glenn Garner
    Sarah Morris/Getty Images

    Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown have tied the knot.

    The Bachelor alum married Brown, a political strategist, on Saturday in Napa, Calif.

    Underwood shared a look at their nuptials in an Instagram post, captioned, "The Brown-Underwoods. May 13th 2023." The ceremony featured a scenic backdrop, plenty of plants and wildflowers, and the grooms in complementary Tom Ford suits.

    The newlyweds' whirlwind wedding came after they announced their engagement in February 2022, following a romantic trip Big Sur, Calif., for Underwood's 30th birthday.

    Read More

    "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," Underwood told PEOPLE at the time. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate, and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

    Underwood and Brown were first romantically linked in September of 2021 when TMZ shared photos of the couple kissing in Hawaii.

    Although Underwood searched for love on season 14 of The Bachelorette, season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and again as the star of The Bachelor season 23, Underwood came out as gay in April 2021 while documenting the process on Netflix's Coming Out Colton.

    "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay," Underwood shared on Good Morning America. "And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

