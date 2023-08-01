A Colorado woman who had several illicit drugs in her system when she hit and killed a 25-year-old was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison.
Douglas County Judge Patricia Herron sentenced Jessica Stahl, 46, to the Department of Corrections for the deadly crash that occurred last year in Parker, according to a news release from the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.
Just after 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, officers with the Parker Police Department, responding to reports of a crash, found Lacey Lewis, 25, in the middle of the road suffering severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Stahl, who had a child in the car at the time, was accused of hitting Lewis as she made her way through a crosswalk with her boyfriend, who was unharmed, prosecutors said.
Stahl initially stopped and asked Lewis’ boyfriend, “Did I hit her?” she fled when officers arrived on the scene, according to the release. She finally pulled over and was arrested.
“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” deputy district attorney Sherri Giger said in the news release. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”
The medical staff was able to collect a urine sample which showed illicit drug use including "heroin, methamphetamine, Vicodin, fentanyl, Suboxone, and diphenhydramine" in Stahl's system, per the release.
Following a four-day trial, Stahl was convicted of vehicular homicide/DUI, vehicular assault/DUI, child abuse, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
