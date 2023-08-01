Colorado Woman With Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her System During Deadly DUI Crash Gets 22 Years - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Colorado Woman With Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her System During Deadly DUI Crash Gets 22 Years

Lacey Lewis, 25, was hit and killed as she crossed the street on her way home with her boyfriend

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Justice Scales and wooden gavel or hammer on wooden surfaceDavid Talukdar/Getty Images

A Colorado woman who had several illicit drugs in her system when she hit and killed a 25-year-old was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison.

Douglas County Judge Patricia Herron sentenced Jessica Stahl, 46, to the Department of Corrections for the deadly crash that occurred last year in Parker, according to a news release from the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, officers with the Parker Police Department, responding to reports of a crash, found Lacey Lewis, 25, in the middle of the road suffering severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stahl, who had a child in the car at the time, was accused of hitting Lewis as she made her way through a crosswalk with her boyfriend, who was unharmed, prosecutors said.

Read More

Stahl initially stopped and asked Lewis’ boyfriend, “Did I hit her?” she fled when officers arrived on the scene, according to the release. She finally pulled over and was arrested.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” deputy district attorney Sherri Giger said in the news release. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

The medical staff was able to collect a urine sample which showed illicit drug use including "heroin, methamphetamine, Vicodin, fentanyl, Suboxone, and diphenhydramine" in Stahl's system, per the release.

Following a four-day trial, Stahl was convicted of vehicular homicide/DUI, vehicular assault/DUI, child abuse, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.