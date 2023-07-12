Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bailee Mulholland, 26, was described as a long-time climber. 'You can do everything right and everything can go wrong,' a friend says
A Colorado woman died Sunday after falling approximately 500 feet while free solo climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Free climbing refers to climbing without the use rope or other protective gear.
The National Park Service said the 26-year-old Boulder woman died July 9, after climbing Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge on Ypsilon Mountain. The ridge climb is located on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park.
She was accompanied by a 27-year-old man, who notified park rangers of her fall.
- College Student in Oregon Falls Hundreds of Feet to His Death While Climbing Treacherous Mountain
- Dog ‘Refusing to Move’ Rescued After Climbing England’s Tallest Mountain
- Calif. Woman Falls to Her Death Trying to Save Teen on the Edge of a Waterfall
- Missing Dog Rescued by Hiker After Five Weeks in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains
- Woman Falls to Her Death on Cliffside Right After Being Asked to Marry Fiance
Friends and family have identified her the woman as Bailee Mulholland, a longtime climber and yoga instructor.
"She’s a mountain person that loved living in Boulder and was very grateful for being from there,” her friend Tim Watts told Denver's Fox 31. "You can do everything right and everything can go wrong.”
A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral expenses.
The Park Service noted that Mulholland's climbing partner was injured and Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were able to reach him after help from the Colorado Air National Guard. The man’s location required a helicopter.
Search and rescue members recovered Mulholland's body after hiking to the area above Ypsilon Lake where they prepared for a “helicopter long-line recovery,” on Monday, the park service said.
Her body was airlifted to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park before being taken to the Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
According to National Parks Conservation Association, over 4 million hikers visit Rocky Mountain National Park every year.
The incident is the second reported death to occur at the national park this month. The National Park Service previously said a 25-year-old man from Rhode Island died after he fell and was pulled underwater at West Creek Falls in the park on July 2.
"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year," NPS said in a statement. "The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- One Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews