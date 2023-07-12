Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park

A Colorado woman died Sunday after falling approximately 500 feet while free solo climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Free climbing refers to climbing without the use rope or other protective gear.

The National Park Service said the 26-year-old Boulder woman died July 9, after climbing Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge on Ypsilon Mountain. The ridge climb is located on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

She was accompanied by a 27-year-old man, who notified park rangers of her fall.

Friends and family have identified her the woman as Bailee Mulholland, a longtime climber and yoga instructor.

"She’s a mountain person that loved living in Boulder and was very grateful for being from there,” her friend Tim Watts told Denver's Fox 31. "You can do everything right and everything can go wrong.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral expenses.

The Park Service noted that Mulholland's climbing partner was injured and Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were able to reach him after help from the Colorado Air National Guard. The man’s location required a helicopter.

Search and rescue members recovered Mulholland's body after hiking to the area above Ypsilon Lake where they prepared for a “helicopter long-line recovery,” on Monday, the park service said.

Her body was airlifted to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park before being taken to the Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

According to National Parks Conservation Association, over 4 million hikers visit Rocky Mountain National Park every year.

The incident is the second reported death to occur at the national park this month. The National Park Service previously said a 25-year-old man from Rhode Island died after he fell and was pulled underwater at West Creek Falls in the park on July 2.

"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year," NPS said in a statement. "The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls."