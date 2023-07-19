Colorado Teen Who Intended to Join ISIS Arrested at Denver International Airport: Authorities
Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, was attempting to board a flight to Turkey when taken into custody
A Colorado teenager was recently arrested at the airport and charged with “attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” according to a release from the Justice Department.
Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, was attempting to board a flight to Turkey on Friday when authorities arrested him at Denver International Airport.
He had reportedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS and was en route to serve as a fighter for the terrorist organization in Iraq.
His arrest affidavit said Meyer had been under investigation since June of last year, after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off, the Associated Press reported.
The person who informed authorities about the then-17-year-old said he had allegedly been frequently watching and listening to “radical Islamic sermons online” and had started with an interest in white supremacy ideology, according to the document, as cited by the AP.
Meyer reportedly said he “wanted to die in his early twenties for Allah,” said the person who alerted authorities, per reporting of the affidavit.
“In October 2022, the individual informed the FBI that Meyer had stated that if he could not go to the Middle East, he planned to get fertilizer and build a bomb in the United States,” the arrest affidavit said, per the AP.
The document reportedly noted the teen had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and autism spectrum disorder and had undergone mental health treatment in the past.
Shortly following his 18th birthday in November, Meyer allegedly began to communicate with whom he thought was an Islamic State facilitator and Islamic State travel facilitator, but were actually paid FBI informants, the document stated.
He used allegedly money given to him by his mother meant to cover the cost of an apartment to pay for his trip, buy fighting gear and left a note for his mother, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Friday, Meyer arrived at the airport for his flight, the document said he “repeatedly expressed anxiety and hesitation” to one of the informants, but he also “repeatedly expressed determination to go through with his plans.”
He was arrested while walking down the jet bridge to board the plane.
