Colorado Teacher Says Ghost Saved Her Life After Surviving Knife Attack From Boyfriend
Ever since the attack, the victim claims that she has been able to see ghosts
A Colorado school teacher, who was nearly murdered by her ex-boyfriend, now claims that her life was saved by the ghost of a woman who used to live in her town.
The victim, Eilish Poe, recently detailed the attack, including the ghostly apparitions, in a five-part interview series with the paranormal podcast, Otherworld.
Poe, 25, was stabbed multiple times by Jonathan Crossley, on November 4, 2020. Crossley and Poe had briefly dated during the pandemic, but Poe broke things off when Crossley began pursuing a more serious relationship with her.
Several months later, Crossley broke into Poe’s home and hid in her crawl space. When Poe returned home, Crossley physically attacked her and then began stabbing her with a kitchen knife.
Poe played dead and Crossley stabbed her one final time, before leaving the house. Crossley died by suicide several hours later.
As Poe lay injured on the ground and struggled to find her phone, she saw three ghosts appear in succession. Two were loved ones that had died already – her grandmother and her friend, she told the podcast. The third was a woman from her town, named Alyssa, who had been murdered by her boyfriend.
While Poe took comfort from the first two ghosts, the same was not true of Alyssa.
“When I saw her I felt no comfort, I felt just an overwhelming sense of urgency, – she is here to warn me – ‘do not let this be you, this can't be you,’” Poe said, on the podcast.
Poe claims that Alyssa pushed the air with her hands, which filled Poe with new energy.
“The next thing I know, she literally pulled me up, and I was sitting upright, and I hadn't been sitting upright on my own, the entire time,” Poe told Otherworld.
Poe was able to find her phone and call 911, allowing her to get lifesaving medical attention in the nick of time.
Ever since the attack, Poe claims that she has been able to see ghosts, though recently the spirits have appeared less frequently.
“I think because I almost crossed over … maybe those shadow people are people who are [in the middle of crossing over], maybe that's why I can see them.”
