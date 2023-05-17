Colorado Springs, Colorado, the home of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the conservative Christian organization Focus on the Family, has elected Yemi Mobolade as its new mayor. Mobolade's win makes him the first elected Black mayor in Colorado Springs history.

Mobolade won a runoff election over Wayne Williams, a current Colorado Springs City Council member and longtime politician in the state. According to KKTV, Williams called Mobolade to concede after the first round of results.

While Colorado Springs municipal elections are non-partisan, Mobolade describes himself as a "political independent" on his campaign website and media reports from the Colorado Springs Indy say he is "seen as progressive" locally. Williams, his challenger, is considered a "longtime Republican" who served as Colorado's Secretary of State from 2014 to 2019.

Williams outraised and outspent Mobolade in the both the election and the runoff, according to campaign finance filings detailed by the Colorado Sun, raising $957,080 to Mobolade's $892,565. Despite that difference, Mobolade saw more votes in both the April election, where he claimed nearly 30% of the vote in a three-way race with additional challenger Sallie Clark, and tonight's runoff, which has him leading with an unofficial tally of 57% as of 7:15 p.m. Mountain time.

While Mobolade will become the first elected Black mayor of the city, Black Colorado Springs politician Leon Young served as Interim Mayor in 1997 after Mayor Bob Isaac stepped down before his term was completed.

Mobolade, a married father of three, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the US in 1996, settling in Colorado Springs in 2010. Prior to running in this election, he was best known as a businessman, cofounding two restaurants in the city, the Good Neighbor Meeting House and the Wild Goose Meeting House.

“This is our win,” Mobolade said in his victory speech noted by the Colorado Sun. “We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will be become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”