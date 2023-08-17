Colorado Police Officer Adopts Dog Found in Stolen Car: ‘She’s Just Been the Cutest Thing’ 

A Colorado police officer found an unexpected surprise recently after arresting the suspects in a stolen car: a dog looking at him through the car’s window.
Nate Taylor was called to assist other officers on the night of July 20 after they had stopped a stolen vehicle in Boulder. Taylor noticed the dog, named Bonnie, in the car’s backseat and approached her with another officer to determine if she was friendly.
Body-worn camera footage posted online by the Boulder Police Department shows Taylor letting Bonnie sniff his hand before they are able to put a leash on her and help her out of the car.
The officers brought Bonnie to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. Taylor said he left his contact information with the rescue shelter in the event no one came to claim her, according to a report by ABC News' Denver affiliate.
“They contacted me about a week afterward and said that she was still there and nobody had reached out,” Taylor said in the video posted by the police department. “So my husband and I went ahead and adopted her, and she’s just been the cutest thing.”
“Miss Bonnie,” as Taylor calls her, joined the couple and soon acclimated to the size difference between her and the couple’s two wiener dogs.
“They’ve all been doing pretty well,” Taylor said.
