Colorado Officer Convicted for Putting Handcuffed Woman in Car on Train Tracks

A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman inside a patrol vehicle that was struck soon after by a high-speed freight train has been convicted of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.
According to Colorado Public Radio and other outlets, Officer Jordan Steinke — an officer with the Fort Lupton Police Department at the time of the 2022 crash, which left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez severely injured — will be sentenced in September.
A judge found Steinke guilty of the two misdemeanor charges on Friday. She was acquitted on a third felony count.
Steinke was among the officers conducting a traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022, in Weld County. Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was suspected of brandishing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident earlier in the evening.
- Cop Who Put Handcuffed Woman in Car Hit by Freight Train Didn’t Know It Was on Tracks, Lawyer Says
- Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation puts white men on the Supreme Court in a new position: The minority
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Prince Harry Testifies During Second Day in Court: ‘No One Would Want to Be Hacked’
- Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Law Allowing Decades-Old Child Sex Abuse Lawsuits
Steinke put the handcuffed Rios-Gonzalez into the back of the cruiser of Officer Pablo Vasquez of the Platteville Police. Vasquez was the first officer on the scene, and unwittingly parked in the middle of a railroad crossing.
Two minutes later, the speeding train slammed into the SUV, breaking several of Rios-Gonzalez's bones and causing a traumatic brain injury.
Vazquez hasn't yet entered a plea to reckless endangerment and traffic charges stemming from the near-fatal accident. His trial is set to begin next month.
Steinke's trial started a week ago and ended Friday with the judge's verdict.
Her defense team argued she was too focused on Rios-Gonzalez to notice the train tracks, which were flush against the road and poorly illuminated.
"You cannot disregard a risk of which you are unaware, no matter how obvious that risk may later seem," offered defense lawyer Mallory Revel during her opening statements.
Christopher Ponce, an attorney representing Rios-Gonzalez, said his client will be recovering from the crash for the rest of her life. "Ms. Rios respects the verdict in this case against Ms. Steinke and believes that justice was done," Ponce told USA Today. "It is unacceptable for anyone in law enforcement to act as reckless and incompetent as these officers did."
Steinke faces up to two years in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 15, almost a year to the day after the crash.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews