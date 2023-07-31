Colorado Officer Convicted for Putting Handcuffed Woman in Car on Train Tracks - The Messenger
Colorado Officer Convicted for Putting Handcuffed Woman in Car on Train Tracks

A judge found Jordan Steinke guilty of the two misdemeanor charges on Friday. Steinke was acquitted on a third felony count

Chris Harris
A freight train hits a Fort Lupton Police Department vehicle where a handcuffed woman was put by police on Sept. 17, 2022 in Colorado.Fort Lupton Police Department via CBS Colorado

A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman inside a patrol vehicle that was struck soon after by a high-speed freight train has been convicted of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

According to Colorado Public Radio and other outlets, Officer Jordan Steinke — an officer with the Fort Lupton Police Department at the time of the 2022 crash, which left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez severely injured — will be sentenced in September.

A judge found Steinke guilty of the two misdemeanor charges on Friday. She was acquitted on a third felony count.

Steinke was among the officers conducting a traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022, in Weld County. Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was suspected of brandishing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident earlier in the evening.

Steinke put the handcuffed Rios-Gonzalez into the back of the cruiser of Officer Pablo Vasquez of the Platteville Police. Vasquez was the first officer on the scene, and unwittingly parked in the middle of a railroad crossing.

Two minutes later, the speeding train slammed into the SUV, breaking several of Rios-Gonzalez's bones and causing a traumatic brain injury.

Vazquez hasn't yet entered a plea to reckless endangerment and traffic charges stemming from the near-fatal accident. His trial is set to begin next month.

Steinke's trial started a week ago and ended Friday with the judge's verdict.

Her defense team argued she was too focused on Rios-Gonzalez to notice the train tracks, which were flush against the road and poorly illuminated.

"You cannot disregard a risk of which you are unaware, no matter how obvious that risk may later seem," offered defense lawyer Mallory Revel during her opening statements.

Christopher Ponce, an attorney representing Rios-Gonzalez, said his client will be recovering from the crash for the rest of her life. "Ms. Rios respects the verdict in this case against Ms. Steinke and believes that justice was done," Ponce told USA Today. "It is unacceptable for anyone in law enforcement to act as reckless and incompetent as these officers did."

Steinke faces up to two years in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 15, almost a year to the day after the crash.

