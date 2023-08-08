Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio Recorder - The Messenger
Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio Recorder

Casey Michael Devol, 31, pleaded guilty to killing his sister, her boyfriend and their dog

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Casey Michael Devol pleaded guilty to killing a couple and their dig. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A Colorado court handed down a nearly century-long sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to killing two people in 2022.

Casey Michael Devol, 31, was sentenced to 97 years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of killing his sister, 32-year-old Jessica Mitchell and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Bryan Gray, in February 2022, KGMH reported. Both, along with their dog, had been shot to death.

Officials launched an investigation after a person found the bodies in the garage of Franktown house and called the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and Gray had a gunshot wound in his head, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the outlet. Authorities then reviewed the footage from surveillance cameras surrounding the property and saw a suspect carrying “multiple firearms” and entering the garage, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial District.

A friend of Mitchell’s called investigators to suggest that her brother may be a possible suspect. Devol’s license was then compared to the image of the suspect caught on surveillance footage.

In addition, while examining Mitchell’s body, authorities discovered a digital recording device on her person which captured the moments leading up to and including the murders, the DA's office said. 

“While we may never know why Jessica decided to start a recording, it was instrumental in helping us place the defendant at the home with the two victims,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said.

“On the recording, you hear three people talking over dinner. The recording is unclear as to what the motive was behind the shooting. What is clear is that two of the three people having dinner that night were murdered, and the only person who can answer ‘why’ is Mr. Devol," Steers added.

Devol was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, at a hotel in Kansas, more than 230 miles away from the state border with Colorado. He initially pleaded not guilty in September 2022, but later entered a guilty plea for two counts of second-degree murder and animal abuse, KGMH reported. 

“When no eyewitnesses to these murders existed, a digital recorder device became a voice for the victims,” District Attorney John Kellner said, per KGMH. “Jessica likely sensed something was wrong, and her instincts to start a recording and archive the tragic turn of events helped detectives and my prosecutors piece this mystery together and bring justice to their families.”

