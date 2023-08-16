Colorado Jail Escapee, on the Run for Weeks, Found Dead
The body of Mark Fox, 46, was discovered in a farmhouse
A jail escapee on the lam since last month in Colorado was found dead in an unoccupied farmhouse on Saturday, according to authorities.
The body of Mark Fox, 46, was discovered by a former resident of the farmhouse who returned to retrieve property, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.
Authorities said they believe Fox had been deceased for approximately two to three weeks upon discovery.
Authorities were not immediately able to identify the body due to its state of decomposition. A forensic specialist from the FBI assisted in obtaining postmortem fingerprints, per the Marshals Service.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Monday. Fox's cause of death is undetermined pending results of toxicology, officials said.
Four inmates in total escaped from Bent County Jail in the middle of July by breaking through the ceiling, crawling through the attic and leaving through the back of the building, The Messenger previously reported. The inmates bunched up sheets to make it look like they were still in bed.
Two of the escapees were found alive after a reported drug overdose in a Las Animas hotel. The third was found dead from a drug overdose. It is unclear if the trio was together or if the ODs were separate instances.
Fox had been sentenced to 64 years in prison for two assault charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, KRDO reported. He had at least five other felony convictions prior to that incident.
