One Colorado Inmate Still on the Run After Four Escaped Jail Over Weekend

Police are looking for one ‘dangerous’ inmate who remains on the loose after four inmates escaped from a Colorado jail.
The four escaped Bent County Jail sometime between Sunday and Monday.
The inmate on the run is 46-year-old Mark Fox. He is 6’3” and bald, weighing 210 pounds. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered dangerous.
Head counts were done improperly, leading to the escape, Sheriff Jake Six told KRDO. The inmates bunched up the sheets to make it look like they were still in bed and jail staff didn't check closely enough.
The inmates broke through the sheetrock ceiling, crawled through the attic, and escaped through the back of the building.
One of the inmates was found dead Monday afternoon in Pueblo of a possible drug overdose.
The other two were found alive after a drug overdose in a Las Animas hotel. They were listed as stable.
The Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office are helping in the search.
