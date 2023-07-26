One Colorado Inmate Still on the Run After Four Escaped Jail Over Weekend - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

One Colorado Inmate Still on the Run After Four Escaped Jail Over Weekend

The local sheriff says he should be considered dangerous

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mark Fox escaped from the Bent County Jail.Bent County Jail

Police are looking for one ‘dangerous’ inmate who remains on the loose after four inmates escaped from a Colorado jail.

The four escaped Bent County Jail sometime between Sunday and Monday.

The inmate on the run is 46-year-old Mark Fox. He is 6’3” and bald, weighing 210 pounds. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered dangerous.

Head counts were done improperly, leading to the escape, Sheriff Jake Six told KRDO. The inmates bunched up the sheets to make it look like they were still in bed and jail staff didn't check closely enough.

Read More

The inmates broke through the sheetrock ceiling, crawled through the attic, and escaped through the back of the building.

One of the inmates was found dead Monday afternoon in Pueblo of a possible drug overdose.

The other two were found alive after a drug overdose in a Las Animas hotel. They were listed as stable.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office are helping in the search.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.