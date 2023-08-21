Colorado Grandmother Gears Up for 1,000 Skydives, Soars Past the Halfway Mark - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Colorado Grandmother Gears Up for 1,000 Skydives, Soars Past the Halfway Mark

Kim Knor's grandson went on his first-ever jump alongside his grandma earlier this month

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An 84-year-old woman has completed nearly 600 skydiving jumps and plans to achieve at least 400 more before she hangs up her parachute, CBS News Colorado reported.

Kim Knor first jumped out of an airplane at age 20 after a group of Army reservists in Chicago recruited her to join their skydiving team.

She later competed in events across the U.S. and Europe.

However, Knor promised to stop jumping after her husband was injured while testing parachutes. But 37 years later, with her husband having passed away and her children having moved out, she decided to jump once again.

84-Year-Old Colorado Woman Gears Up for 1,000 Skydives — Already Past the Halfway Mark Kim Knor
CBS Colorado/ScreenshotCBS Colorado

"I feel fantastic! I mean, this is what I live for," she said. "Anytime life gets too difficult or too sad just go make a jump and then everything's good!"

Kim Knor
CBS Colorado
Read More

Maintaining a family tradition, her grandson, John Norsen, took his inaugural jump alongside her earlier this month. "I'm just following tradition of everyone in our family jumping with her for the first time," he said.

Knor shared with the station her ambition to reach 1,000 jumps by the time she retires. Demonstrating her passion and enthusiasm, she recently completed three jumps in one day.

"If you're not doing this, you're not having fun," she declared on one of her descents.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.