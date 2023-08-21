Colorado Grandmother Gears Up for 1,000 Skydives, Soars Past the Halfway Mark
Kim Knor's grandson went on his first-ever jump alongside his grandma earlier this month
An 84-year-old woman has completed nearly 600 skydiving jumps and plans to achieve at least 400 more before she hangs up her parachute, CBS News Colorado reported.
Kim Knor first jumped out of an airplane at age 20 after a group of Army reservists in Chicago recruited her to join their skydiving team.
She later competed in events across the U.S. and Europe.
However, Knor promised to stop jumping after her husband was injured while testing parachutes. But 37 years later, with her husband having passed away and her children having moved out, she decided to jump once again.
"I feel fantastic! I mean, this is what I live for," she said. "Anytime life gets too difficult or too sad just go make a jump and then everything's good!"
Maintaining a family tradition, her grandson, John Norsen, took his inaugural jump alongside her earlier this month. "I'm just following tradition of everyone in our family jumping with her for the first time," he said.
Knor shared with the station her ambition to reach 1,000 jumps by the time she retires. Demonstrating her passion and enthusiasm, she recently completed three jumps in one day.
"If you're not doing this, you're not having fun," she declared on one of her descents.
