Colorado Father Fatally Shot After Chasing Down Scooter Thieves: Police
News.
Colorado Father Fatally Shot After Chasing Down Scooter Thieves: Police

The 49-year-old father was shot after he and his son chased two suspects in a pick-up truck

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
The scene where a 49-year-old man was killed in Aurora, Colo.9 News Denver

A 49-year-old Colorado father was shot and killed early Wednesday morning after he and his son chased two suspects who allegedly stole motorized scooters from their backyard.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the man who was shot in his Aurora home in the Del Mar Park neighborhood. As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspects remained unidentified, police said.

Officers arrived at the Paris Street residence around 4:39 a.m. in response to a reported shooting. They found the man with a gunshot wound, according to an Aurora police statement.

Per investigators, the father and son were awakened by the sound of two suspects making off with the scooters from their yard. The suspects fled on the scooters, leading the man and his son to give chase in their pickup truck.

"During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup," authorities said. "The man and son returned home, at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home. One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him."

The police also mentioned they "identified multiple scenes connected to the incident, including yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered."

Emergency medical teams attempted life-saving measures on the injured man, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The suspects have not yet been identified. However, investigators don’t think there is a threat to the public," police said. "The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office."

