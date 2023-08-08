Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun Purchases - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun Purchases

Gov. Jared Polis signed the law in April that would prevent people under age 21 from purchasing guns

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A salesman stands behind a showcase full of handguns in a shop while showing a single gun and ammunition in ColoradoNathan Bilow/Getty

A Colorado district court judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday on a new state law that would have kept people under age 21 from buying guns.

The gun-rights organization Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two Colorado residents who would have been prevented from buying a gun under the new law filed the lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality, according to the Denver Post.

District Court Judge Philip Brimmer ruled that Gov. Jared Polis “failed to meet his burden to demonstrate that SB23-169 is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation.”

The injunction will keep the law from going into effect while the broader lawsuit plays out, as Brimmer ruled in favor of the argument that the law should not be enforced while its potential infringement on constitutional rights is argued in court.

Read More

The law went into effect Monday, according to the Post. The lawsuit also challenged a law set to go into effect in October that would implement a waiting period for all legal firearm purchases in Colorado. Brimmer’s injunction does not include the waiting period portion of the lawsuit.

Democrats in the Colorado state legislature approved a raft of new regulatory gun laws earlier this year.

Gun rights advocates with Rocky Mountain Gun Owners said earlier this year that the group would sue over any laws that infringed upon gun ownership rights as granted by the Second Amendment. The group subsequently followed through on that threat once Polis signed the suite of laws in April.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.