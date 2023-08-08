Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun Purchases

A Colorado district court judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday on a new state law that would have kept people under age 21 from buying guns.
The gun-rights organization Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two Colorado residents who would have been prevented from buying a gun under the new law filed the lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality, according to the Denver Post.
District Court Judge Philip Brimmer ruled that Gov. Jared Polis “failed to meet his burden to demonstrate that SB23-169 is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation.”
The injunction will keep the law from going into effect while the broader lawsuit plays out, as Brimmer ruled in favor of the argument that the law should not be enforced while its potential infringement on constitutional rights is argued in court.
The law went into effect Monday, according to the Post. The lawsuit also challenged a law set to go into effect in October that would implement a waiting period for all legal firearm purchases in Colorado. Brimmer’s injunction does not include the waiting period portion of the lawsuit.
Democrats in the Colorado state legislature approved a raft of new regulatory gun laws earlier this year.
Gun rights advocates with Rocky Mountain Gun Owners said earlier this year that the group would sue over any laws that infringed upon gun ownership rights as granted by the Second Amendment. The group subsequently followed through on that threat once Polis signed the suite of laws in April.
