Colorado Cocaine Ring Dismantled With More Than 30 Suspects Indicted: Prosecutors

A cocaine trafficking ring in Colorado was dismantled, and 31 people were indicted following an 18-month-long investigation.

An estimated 32 pounds of cocaine, four firearms, 15 vehicles, five residences, and more than $280,000 of cash were seized during the operation, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The inquiry, called "Operation Full Circle," was launched in May 2021 by the North Metro Task Force, which investigates illicit drug activity in Adams County. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined Operation Full Circle in Oct. 2021.

North Metro and the DEA connected the alleged drug trafficking to Gustavo Mena-Flores, who was in Juarez, Mexico, and his brother Martin Mena-Flores, who was in Adams County.

In February of this year, the two agencies discovered that the alleged Mena-Flores criminal operation had been distributing cocaine in the area for approximately 15 years and was never previously detected by law enforcement, according to the district attorney's office.

"Through this 18-month investigation detectives worked countless hours, seven days per week, to build our grand jury case," Brighton Police Department Commander of Investigations Chad Wooten said in a statement.

"Even when we can't share much information with the public, because we need to preserve the integrity of the investigation and prioritize the safety of the undercover detectives, we are working hard behind the scenes to get dangerous drugs out of our community," Wooten added.

The two brothers and many of their associates are facing multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance, money laundering, conspiracy and racketeering.

Police have arrested 18 people in connection to the operation so far, including Martin Mena-Flores. Some suspects yet to be arrested may be in Mexico, the press release stated.

"By working in collaboration with one another, we are disrupting drug operators who are dealing significant quantities of illegal narcotics into our community," District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement.

"This partnership and the indictment should send one important signal to all who are dealing this poison in our community: we’re going to take you down," Mason added.