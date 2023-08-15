Colorado Cocaine Ring Dismantled With More Than 30 Suspects Indicted: Prosecutors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Colorado Cocaine Ring Dismantled With More Than 30 Suspects Indicted: Prosecutors

"Operation Full Circle" has led to 18 arrests thus far

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Officials in Colorado dismantled a cocaine trafficking ring following an 18-month investigation. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

A cocaine trafficking ring in Colorado was dismantled, and 31 people were indicted following an 18-month-long investigation.

An estimated 32 pounds of cocaine, four firearms, 15 vehicles, five residences, and more than $280,000 of cash were seized during the operation, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The inquiry, called "Operation Full Circle," was launched in May 2021 by the North Metro Task Force, which investigates illicit drug activity in Adams County. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined Operation Full Circle in Oct. 2021.

North Metro and the DEA connected the alleged drug trafficking to Gustavo Mena-Flores, who was in Juarez, Mexico, and his brother Martin Mena-Flores, who was in Adams County. 

Read More

In February of this year, the two agencies discovered that the alleged Mena-Flores criminal operation had been distributing cocaine in the area for approximately 15 years and was never previously detected by law enforcement, according to the district attorney's office.

"Through this 18-month investigation detectives worked countless hours, seven days per week, to build our grand jury case," Brighton Police Department Commander of Investigations Chad Wooten said in a statement.

"Even when we can't share much information with the public, because we need to preserve the integrity of the investigation and prioritize the safety of the undercover detectives, we are working hard behind the scenes to get dangerous drugs out of our community," Wooten added.

The two brothers and many of their associates are facing multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance, money laundering, conspiracy and racketeering.

Police have arrested 18 people in connection to the operation so far, including Martin Mena-Flores. Some suspects yet to be arrested may be in Mexico, the press release stated.

"By working in collaboration with one another, we are disrupting drug operators who are dealing significant quantities of illegal narcotics into our community," District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement.

"This partnership and the indictment should send one important signal to all who are dealing this poison in our community: we’re going to take you down," Mason added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.