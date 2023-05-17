College Student Walks Graduation Stage With ‘Little Buddy’ Service Dog

A University of Oklahoma student who survived a “devastating” battle with a rare neurological condition marked a major milestone over the weekend, walking across the stage for her college graduation — accompanied by the service dog who has been at her side for much of the journey.

"It was very overwhelming. It was emotional. Just hearing everyone's support made me emotional," Sarah Mendenhall told local outlet KOCO of the ceremony.

"He's really just become a special dog,” she added of her furry friend, Oliver.

Mendenhall’s journey began seven years ago. Then a high school student planning the rest of her life, she suddenly found herself in a fight simply to survive.

The initial symptoms resembled a run of the mill case of the flu, but rapidly developed into something far more serious.

"I went to the ICU and 48 hours later, I was paralyzed from the neck down," she told KOCO.

Mendenhall was ultimately diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare neurological condition that afflicts the nervous system, ravaging the body with muscle weakness or paralysis. Her initial prognosis was grim.

“Doctors are telling my family they didn't know if I was going to make it,” she recalled. “I was placed on life support. I had a breathing tube for 35 days and was in the ICU for 41 days.”

Though Mendenhall survived, the battle hampered her dreams of pursuing a singing career, and left her with a long road to recovery.

"It was devastating,” she told KOCO. “I wanted to go into music, and I wanted to specifically go into vocal performance. At that time, my doctors told me my vocal cords were paralyzed."

Mendenhall walked that road, slowly at first, with the help of Oliver, who aided her both physically and emotionally.

"He is my mobility dog. He helps me. If I start to lose my balance, I grab onto him. If I fall, he knows how to help pick me back up,” she said. "He has become this emotional support dog through it all. When I'm feeling down, he's right there."

It led to the two walking the graduation stage, side by side.

"Just being able to walk across the graduation stage with zero help besides my little buddy was a huge accomplishment," said Mendenhall, who majored in communications and hopes to work for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, helping others like her.