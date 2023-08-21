College Student Sues School Over Hot Sauce Injury

A former University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) student is suing the school after she was allegedly spurred on by her teacher to eat three spoonfuls which she says caused her months of stomach pain.
Ariel Lamp wants at least $100,000 in damages, plus costs after an unnamed professor encouraged her and other students to eat the "Da Bomb" hot sauce during a class in 2022.
The complaint, filed in July, says Lamp suffered from “severe, permanent physical injury from consuming the hot sauce at UAF," namely abdominal pain which lasted for several months.
"One of the plaintiff's medical providers discussed removing her gall bladder," the complaint said.
It goes on to accuse the culinary arts teacher of negligence by not reading the bottle's instructions correctly, as it said to only consume a small drop at a time.
Instead, the students were given spoonfuls of the sauce to try in one go.
Da Bomb has been featured as one of the sauces on the popular YouTube interview series "Hot Ones," where celebrities eat increasingly spicy wings whilst answering questions.
- Overcrowded College in Vermont Offering Students $10,000 to Leave School
- New York Public University Systems to Encourage Graduating High School Students to Enroll in College
- Student Sues School After Being Suspended for Turning Principal Into a Meme
- Sriracha Scalpers Selling Hot Sauce for Hundreds of Dollars Online
- What’s going on with Sriracha, and how will fans cope with the hot sauce shortage?
- Maryland Families Sue Over LGBTQ Public School Readings
Containing Habanero peppers, it's given a Scoville heat level rating of 119,700, putting it at the higher end of the scale. In comparison, a hot jalapeño registers between 3,500 and 6,000.
The Messenger approached UAF for comment and a spokesperson said the university had a copy of the lawsuit and was reviewing it, but could not comment further.
- Police Called on Jacksonville Gunman at HBCU First Because He ‘Looked Out of Place’News
- France Will Bar Girls From Wearing Muslim Robes in Public School, Minister SaysNews
- Homophobia Punishable by Prison, Brazil’s High Court RulesNews
- 13-Year-Olds Arrested in Shooting Death at Mall Ice Cream Store in OhioNews
- Florida Gas Stations Report ‘Widespread Fuel Contamination’ Ahead of Idalia LandfallNews
- Shooter in Deadly Jacksonville Dollar Store Attack Purchased Guns Legally Despite Being Held for Mental Health ReasonsNews
- Israeli Fighter Jets Hit Two Syrian Airports in Pre-Dawn AttackNews
- Russian Pleads Guilty to Spying for American Diplomats: ReportNews
- Idalia Expected to Hit Florida With Storm Surge, Heavy Winds as a Major HurricaneNews
- Ukraine Says It’s Freed an Important Russian-Held Village as Counteroffensive Grinds OnNews
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams Get in a Flap Over New York Foie GrasNews