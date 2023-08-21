College Student Sues School Over Hot Sauce Injury - The Messenger
College Student Sues School Over Hot Sauce Injury

The 'Da Bomb' hot sauce is one of the hottest on the market and should only be consumed a drop at a time

Dan Gooding
The student alleges eating hot sauce in a culinary arts class left her with permanent health problemsKilito Chan/Getty Images

A former University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) student is suing the school after she was allegedly spurred on by her teacher to eat three spoonfuls which she says caused her months of stomach pain.

Ariel Lamp wants at least $100,000 in damages, plus costs after an unnamed professor encouraged her and other students to eat the "Da Bomb" hot sauce during a class in 2022.

The complaint, filed in July, says Lamp suffered from “severe, permanent physical injury from consuming the hot sauce at UAF," namely abdominal pain which lasted for several months.

"One of the plaintiff's medical providers discussed removing her gall bladder," the complaint said.

It goes on to accuse the culinary arts teacher of negligence by not reading the bottle's instructions correctly, as it said to only consume a small drop at a time.

Instead, the students were given spoonfuls of the sauce to try in one go.

Da Bomb has been featured as one of the sauces on the popular YouTube interview series "Hot Ones," where celebrities eat increasingly spicy wings whilst answering questions.

Containing Habanero peppers, it's given a Scoville heat level rating of 119,700, putting it at the higher end of the scale. In comparison, a hot jalapeño registers between 3,500 and 6,000.

The Messenger approached UAF for comment and a spokesperson said the university had a copy of the lawsuit and was reviewing it, but could not comment further.

