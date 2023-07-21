College Student in Oregon Falls Hundreds of Feet to His Death While Climbing Treacherous Mountain

An Oregon college student fell hundreds of feet to his death while climbing the state’s North Sister mountain with his girlfriend, leaving behind a “devastated” family.

Joel Tranby, 21, plummeted near the 10,085-foot peak of the Cascade Range mountain near the city of Bend on Monday.

His girlfriend, identified in a GoFundMe drive as Fiona Curley, told the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team that Tranby fell between 300 and 500 feet into a ravine, Sgt. Tom Speldrich said Thursday, according to local outlet KTVZ.

Though Curley was unable to see or reach Tranby due to the steep and unstable terrain, he was initially communicative, his mother, April Tranby, wrote in a Facebook post. Then he fell again.

“He was able to talk after [the] first fall, but very badly injured,” she wrote in the message, which was posted prior to her son’s death being confirmed. “We have no contact with him after [the] second fall.”

A rescue helicopter picked up Curley, but Tranby, who by that point was unresponsive, couldn’t be spotted.

After additional search efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday proved futile, authorities located Tranby’s body on Thursday by analyzing extensive video footage captured by drones.

“However, extremely loose and steep rocky terrain rendered reaching him on foot impossible,” Speldrich said Thursday, according to KTVZ.

Sheriff’s Office personnel “are consulting expert climbers from a number of courses to determine if a recovery mission can be safely conducted,” Speldrich said.

"Our family is devastated by the loss of Joel,” his family said, in part, in a statement to KTVZ. "Joel was doing something he loved, with the person he loved, in the outdoors and we know that brought him joy.”

Tranby was set to graduate from Oregon State University in December with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

A GoFundMe drive has been established seeking $30,000 to establish an OSU scholarship in Tranby's memory, as well as to help cover funeral costs and potential future efforts to recover his body. It had raised nearly $14,000 by Friday morning.