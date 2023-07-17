College Student Finds 20-Year-Old Bottle Message from Nantucket Fisherman

An American college student studying abroad in the West Indies stumbled upon a bottle lodged in a pile of ocean debris on the beach, containing a letter inside that had been written just a couple of years after the student had been born.

A college student visiting the West Indies found a message in a bottle tossed into the Atlantic ocean nearly 20 years ago from Nantucket, Rhode Island. Hans Barten/Getty Images

Cassidy Beach, a senior at the University of Michigan, was on the remote island of South Caicos in April when she found the bottle. It had been tossed nearly 20 years prior by Nantucket resident Pennel Ames, she told Nantucket Current.

The student took the bottle back to her classmates, and they immediately started to search for the man who had sent the message.

"No one ever goes over there. There are random cliffs, and I was walking through all the shrubs. I noticed a big pile of marine debris down on the ledge of one of the cliffs, so I climbed down there to sift through it. Sometimes I pick stuff up to make art or whatever," Beach told the outlet. "I saw a bottle, it was still corked and perfectly clean with no barnacles on it. And then I could see there was a letter in it."

Ames, a fisherman, has a reputation locally as a "serial message-in-a-bottle thrower," the outlet reported. He and his wife said they threw "hundreds" of messages in bottles off the side of fishing vessels over a six-year period starting in 2000 while he was working as a commercial fisherman. Some washed up in France or England, others in Cuba or Bermuda, Ames told the outlet.

Beach contacted Ames after finding the letter, and the two began a correspondence, leading Ames and his wife to invite the student to Nantucket after she came to the area for an internship. He told the paper it was only the second time he had met a message recipient, despite receiving plenty of responses.

The letter Beach found was dated Sept. 30, 2004, and the couple said it was one of the oldest ones they had dropped into the ocean.