    College Scholarship Contest Cuts Checks for Every Applicant Instead of Picking Winners

    Every year more students apply, and every year they all win.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Steel Valley School District/Via Facebook

    A group of Pennsylvania high school students who applied for a college scholarship worth $5,000 learned earlier this month that all 26 of them would receive the award, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

    It's the fourth year in a row that Richard Bazzy, a local Ford dealer, has given out the award — and the third in a row that he's given a scholarship to every student who applied. In 2021, Bazzy gave 11 scholarships, and in 2022, he gave 18.

    Bazzy was inspired to create the scholarship for students at his alma mater, Steel Valley High School, in part because he did not go to college himself.

    "If I can help people, it's my responsibility to do that and especially for my high school," he told the Post-Gazette. "To me, it is a disappointment that I cannot do more."

    Read More

    Students received giant, personalized checks at a May 4 award ceremony, which they can use to help cover tuition at any university or trade school. To apply, each student had to write a one-page essay about how the school district helped them prepare for the future.

    Bazzy told the newspaper that he's not concerned that too many students will hear about the scholarship, creating an unsustainable cycle of giving.

    "I hear all the logic saying, 'You can't, or you shouldn't, because it continues to grow.'" he said. "I don't listen."

