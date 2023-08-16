College Presidents Unite in Free Speech Push to Defend First Amendment on Campus

The presidents of 13 higher education institutions joined an initiative this week committed to championing First Amendment rights and emphasizing "civil discourse" on their campuses this year to combat what they say is a continuing assault on democracy.

The campaign, dubbed the Campus Call for Free Expression, is being represented by a diverse group of schools, from Benedict College, a historically Black school in South Carolina, to Cornell University, an Ivy League school in New York.

"Colleges and universities are among the few places in the United States today where people from remarkably different backgrounds, cultures, and ideologies come together to wrestle with the complexity of what it means to be a democratic community," the Institute for Citizens & Scholars, a nonprofit that created the coordinated campaign, said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Underlying the Campus Call is the belief that higher education plays a critical role in preparing students to thrive and lead as empowered citizens and leaders of the future," the statement continued. "This preparation is not easy, but it is essential. It requires an openness to all ideas and the skills to respectfully listen to, learn from, and work with people with diverse perspectives."

The campaign to "spotlight, uplift, and re-emphasize the principles of critical inquiry and civic discourse" will vary among the individual schools through events, speeches, seminars, and training programs.

In recent years, free speech has become a fiery issue on campus as students have shouted down and protested speakers with controversial messages, called for the firing of administrators and professors with opposing viewpoints, sought to bar certain lawmakers from campus and walked out of commencement speeches.

Lori White, the president of DePauw University in Indiana, said freedom of expression on college campuses comes down to a commitment to "diversity, equity and inclusion."

"Without including diverse people and perspectives, expression is potentially one-sided. And without adjustments to power imbalances among individuals and groups, one cannot have equal footing to debate," she said in a statement.

"One of our highest priorities should be to help students develop tools to debate ideas and ensure all voices — and in particular, voices of those historically underrepresented and marginalized on our campuses — are heard and affirmed," she said.

Along with Benedict, Cornell and DePauw, the other schools rounding out the list include: Claremont McKenna College, Duke University, James Madison University, Rollins College, Rutgers University, University of Notre Dame, University of Richmond, Wellesley College, Wesleyan University and University of Pittsburgh.