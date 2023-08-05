College Football Hero Gives Up Scholarship to Walk-On Player in Heartwarming Video

A football player from Eastern Michigan University this week ripped a page from the script of "Rudy" and gave up something important for a walk-on teammate.

Zach Conti has been part of the Eagles program as an offensive lineman since 2019 when he became a walk-on player.

He hasn’t been on scholarship, so he has worked side jobs and even sold plasma to stay in school.

He has gone through off-season training and multiple fall seasons. He’s appeared in 20 games the last four seasons.

Having another year of college football eligibility, the business major decided to give it another go. Then, during a team meeting Thursday in Ypsilanti, he got an unexpected surprise.

Fellow offensive lineman Brian Dooley, who’s a team captain, is a two-time All-Mid American Conference offensive lineman and on the watchlist for this year’s Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which is given annually to the nation’s top community servant.

Dooley gave up his scholarship so it could be awarded to Conti.

“I’ve never heard, I’ve never seen anything like that,” EMU coach Chris Creighton told the team just before the paperwork was transferred from Dooley to Conti.

Here’s the video of the moment from the Eastern Michigan University football team.

The NCAA allows just 85 scholarships for football teams, and Creighton said he always asks for an 86th scholarship, but gets denied every time.

Creighton began his speech to the team by talking about Conti, who’s from Trenton, Michigan. The coach talked about the sacrifices Conti made to stay in school and pay bills.

Creighton then mentioned Dooley, who approached the coach to ask if he could transfer his scholarship to his line mate.

“Coach, that guy has earned it,” Creighton said Dooley told him when he proposed it.

Dooley stood before the team when he gave Conti the scholarship, which prompted a team celebration.

The movie "Rudy" is about a walk-on player who was promised he could suit up for a game at Notre Dame. But the new coach doesn't follow through on the previous coach’s promise.

Before the final home game, the Notre Dame captains and other seniors offered to give up their jerseys for a game so that Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger could dress in their place.

The coach ultimately allowed Rudy to suit up and play in the final game.