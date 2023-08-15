‘Coconut Wireless’: Desperate Survivors of Deadly Hawaii Fires Left in the Dark, Frustrated by Chaos, Lack of Aid

More than a week after deadly wildfires destroyed parts of Maui, residents of the island say they are getting more help from private volunteers than the government - and the frustration is growing.

“It’s well-meaning, but chaotic,” State Sen. Angus McKelvey, whose district includes hard-hit West Maui, told KGMB-TV about government aid.

People in areas away from Lahaina, which is mostly burned to the ground, said they are desperate for gasoline and power.

Hawaiian Electric acknowledges the widespread power issue across West Maui, but it said conditions are improving.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, company president Shelee Kimura said about 2,000 customers remained without power, but the utility aimed to have it restored to 80% of customers by the end of the day.

Some volunteers are cooking and delivering hot food, as they step in to provide for what they see as a lack of government aid. Others are also buying gas and delivering it to people.

But many remaining in West Maui said they heard little directly from the government about aid.

“Nobody knows what’s going on out here,” Cord Cuniberti told the New York Times.

“We’re just relaying stuff — coconut wireless,” he said, using the common Maui term that means spreading news and rumors by word-­of-mouth.

Volunteers set up their own distribution center in a park north of Lahaina.

It is one of many spots set up by community volunteers to hand out items like canned goods, water and diapers to people who still need basic items.

Tour boat operators at Maalaea Harbor have set up their own delivery system to take supplies to people still in parts of Lahaina that didn’t burn, NPR reports.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the government is providing aid, but admits the process started slowly.

“Government probably does move slower than a private citizen who runs to the store, buys something and drops it off,” said Bissen.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that more than a million pounds of food have been delivered to the island along with 57,000 pounds of ice.

He added that a coordinated donation center has opened.

“The disaster relief is here,” Green said at a Monday afternoon news conference. “What I can tell you is this, it’s going to take time. It’s going to take a lot of time.”

He also says the state is lining up housing for people who have been displaced. Housing for more than 2,000 people will be in place by Tuesday, Green said.