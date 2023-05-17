Authorities in South Carolina conducted a crackdown on an illicit cockfighting operation that saved more than 100 chickens.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, 38 people were charged with cockfighting on Sunday after they received a tip alerting them to an unlawful event in the Middendorf area of Chesterfield County.

Approximately 20 deputies responded and were accompanied by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers.

On social media, the sheriff's office showcased images of the rescued birds and the additional items seized during the operation.

Several individuals involved in the event faced drug-related allegations of possessing narcotics such as fentanyl and marijuana, the department said.

Additionally, authorities seized a cache of items, including two jars of moonshine, a pickup truck, four trailers, a computer, multiple weighing scales, other paraphernalia employed in cockfighting activities, 104.8 grams of marijuana, and a total sum of $15,295.39 in cash. A total of 16 vehicles were towed from the location.

Sheriff Cambo Streater, expressing gratitude towards law enforcement officers and support staff, acknowledged their sacrifice in responding to the call on Mother's Day, as relayed by the deputies in a statement.

Cockfighting involves placing roosters in an enclosed pit and having them fight to the death, according to the Humane Society of the United States. As a result, the surviving animals suffer severe injuries, such as punctures and broken bones.