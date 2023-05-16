Cocaine-Finding K9 Dog Sniffs Out Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Hidden in Boxes of Bananas

An eager dog named Joel foiled drug smugglers on Tuesday, when he helped Italian police uncover three tons of cocaine.

The cocaine was transported to Gioia Tauro (located in the toe of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula) via a cargo ship from Ecuador. Gioia Tauro is one of the busiest ports in Italy and is closely monitored by Italian authorities.

While the ship was ostensibly being used to transport bananas, police were suspicious, especially because the port is a stronghold for the ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate.

According to the Associated Press, when the police opened the container trucks they believed to be concealing cocaine, an eager Joel immediately leapt in the air. He began pawing at boxes and attempting to move bananas, to uncover the illicit goods.

The cocaine that Joel helped discover is believed to have been en route to Armenia. The police estimated that drug traffickers could have earned 800 million euros ($900 million), if they’d been able to sell the cocaine.

The Associated Press reports that customs police at this port have seized 37 tons of cocaine since 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.