Cocaine-Finding K9 Dog Sniffs Out Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Hidden in Boxes of Bananas

An eager dog named Joel foiled drug smugglers on Tuesday, when he helped Italian police uncover three tons of cocaine.
The cocaine was transported to Gioia Tauro (located in the toe of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula) via a cargo ship from Ecuador. Gioia Tauro is one of the busiest ports in Italy and is closely monitored by Italian authorities.
While the ship was ostensibly being used to transport bananas, police were suspicious, especially because the port is a stronghold for the ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate.
According to the Associated Press, when the police opened the container trucks they believed to be concealing cocaine, an eager Joel immediately leapt in the air. He began pawing at boxes and attempting to move bananas, to uncover the illicit goods.
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Bob Marley Bag Conceals Cocaine Worth Nearly Half a Million Dollars on Jamaica Flight
- Team of Jewelry Thieves Imprisoned After Stealing Thousands of Diamonds Worth Millions During Heist
- 7-year-old Sells Thousands of Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, Tops Region
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
The cocaine that Joel helped discover is believed to have been en route to Armenia. The police estimated that drug traffickers could have earned 800 million euros ($900 million), if they’d been able to sell the cocaine.
The Associated Press reports that customs police at this port have seized 37 tons of cocaine since 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews