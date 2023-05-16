The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cocaine-Finding K9 Dog Sniffs Out Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Hidden in Boxes of Bananas

    The cocaine that Joel helped discover is believed to have been en route to Armenia, and police estimated it could have been worth $900 million.

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Guardia di Finanza

    An eager dog named Joel foiled drug smugglers on Tuesday, when he helped Italian police uncover three tons of cocaine.

    The cocaine was transported to Gioia Tauro (located in the toe of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula) via a cargo ship from Ecuador. Gioia Tauro is one of the busiest ports in Italy and is closely monitored by Italian authorities. 

    While the ship was ostensibly being used to transport bananas, police were suspicious, especially because the port is a stronghold for the ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate. 

    According to the Associated Press, when the police opened the container trucks they believed to be concealing cocaine, an eager Joel immediately leapt in the air. He began pawing at boxes and attempting to move bananas, to uncover the illicit goods. 

    Read More

    The cocaine that Joel helped discover is believed to have been en route to Armenia. The police estimated that drug traffickers could have earned 800 million euros ($900 million), if they’d been able to sell the cocaine. 

    The Associated Press reports that customs police at this port have seized 37 tons of cocaine since 2021. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.