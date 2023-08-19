Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat Deaths - The Messenger
Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat Deaths

'These particular animals are suspected in the deaths of several cats in our area,' animal control in the area says

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
White-nosed Coati (Nasua narica)Kryssia Campos/Getty Images

Animal control officials in Oklahoma are warning residents of Durant that a bizarre, invasive raccoon-like creature is on the loose and could be responsible for a string of recent cat deaths.

The Durant Animal Shelter announced on Aug. 11 that its officers were working to “humanely trap/capture” the invasive Coatimundi — a lemur and raccoon-looking creature usually found in places like Texas and New Mexico.

“Like the raccoons they resemble, they may look or act tame or even friendly, but can be unpredictable and harmful to humans and even deadly to small pets,” the shelter warns. “These particular animals are suspected in the deaths of several cats in our area.”

The shelter then asks the public to please not interfere with the traps set out for the Coatimundi.

The National Park Service says that Coatimundi will “eat almost anything they can find” such as insects, lizards, fruits, nuts and even “small mammals.”

“Although they possess sharp teeth and claws for defense, they will fall prey to big cats, foxes, and birds of prey,” the NPS says in its fact page on the Coatimundi.

So far, the Durant Animal Shelter has not announced it has captured any Coatimundis.

Durant, Oklahoma is about 100 miles north of Dallas, Texas.

