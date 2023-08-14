Coast Guard Rescues 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North Carolina

The U.S. Coast Guard said it safely rescued four divers who disappeared around noon on Sunday off the coast of North Carolina.
Emotional reunions took place as crews returned the men to the shore on Monday morning.
Details of the rescue and where they were found were not immediately released.
- Two Experienced Free Divers Found Dead Off Hawaii Coast
- 1,400-Lb. Great White Shark Spotted Off North Carolina Coast
- Crews Searching for Missing Sub Discover ‘Debris Field’ Near Titanic, Coast Guard Says
- Missing Titanic Sub’s Oxygen Will Run Out Thursday Morning, U.S. Coast Guard Says
- Man Vanishes After Going Overboard From Cruise Ship off Florida Coast
- Coast Guard Intercepts $186 Million in Cocaine in Caribbean, Atlantic Ocean
The search was centered about 46 miles south of Cape Fear.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston reported that four men were diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill’s, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but didn't resurface.
The Coast Guard said Sunday that crews would continue searching for the men through the night.
Search-and-rescue teams used an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, an HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and an HC-130 aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. They also used several USCG boats.
The seas were about 2-3 feet with 10-knot winds Sunday night.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews
- Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple CarsNews
- Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building ProjectsNews