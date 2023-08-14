Coast Guard Rescues 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North Carolina

The U.S. Coast Guard said it safely rescued four divers who disappeared around noon on Sunday off the coast of North Carolina.

Emotional reunions took place as crews returned the men to the shore on Monday morning.

One of the rescued divers is given a hug after returning to shore. U.S. Coast Guard

Details of the rescue and where they were found were not immediately released.

The search was centered about 46 miles south of Cape Fear.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston reported that four men were diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill’s, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but didn't resurface.

The Coast Guard said Sunday that crews would continue searching for the men through the night.

Search-and-rescue teams used an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, an HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and an HC-130 aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. They also used several USCG boats.

The seas were about 2-3 feet with 10-knot winds Sunday night.