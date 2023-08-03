CNN Reporter Sees Her Own Car Broken Into While Covering California Auto Theft Wave

If this isn't a sign of the times, nothing is.

A reporter who visited California's Bay Area to report on surging crime became part of the story when her rental car was broken into amid a wave of smash-and-grab auto burglaries in Oakland.

Video clips showing the smashed window of a silver sedan and shattered glass covering its interior were posted by CNN correspondent Kyung Lah on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"We were across the street — this happened in seconds," Lah wrote.

Lah — who witnessed three thefts in 30 minutes while reporting on San Francisco shoplifting — said the auto break-in was the third she'd experienced in the Bay Area this year.

An employee of the unidentified rental company that owns the car reportedly told Lah that 27 of 250 vehicles returned the day before had also been broken into by thieves.

That account jibes with recent reports about a rash of auto burglaries around Oakland this year.

Multiple incidents have targeted tourists on their way to or from Oakland International Airport, including at the nearby Oakland Airport Plaza shopping center.

In April, local TV station KPIX broadcast surveillance video of a man wearing a hoodie as he hopped out of a white SUV as it pulled into the parking lot in broad daylight.

The man ran over to a shiny, dark sedan, broke a window, stuck his arm inside and hustled back to the SUV, the video shows.

As many as 10 vehicles a day have been burglarized in the shopping center's parking lot, worker Antonio Patino told KPIX.

"Yesterday, they broke in six cars — in less than 15 minutes," he said

Signs warning people not to leave valuables in their vehicles have been posted around the parking lot and an exit was closed to try to deter thieves, KPIX said.

Tourists have also been warned by car-rental workers not to use the gas stations near the airport because of break-ins that led some to hire armed security guards, according to NBC Bay Area.

In March, a couple visiting the Bay Area had their luggage stolen from the rental minivan they parked at an In-N-Out Burger eatery near the airport.

"I really did not expect it to happen during the day right in front of the store, right in front of the restaurant," Shin Kim told NBC Bay Area at the time.

Making matters worse, the couple returned to the scene of the crime to meet a repair worker later the same day — only to watch in dismay as a thief targeted their newly rented Tesla.

Kim said he stormed over and grabbed the crook but was immediately confronted by an armed accomplice.

"As soon as I saw the gun, it was really scary," he said.

"I just had to hide behind the Tesla."

Tyson Wrensch of San Francisco was sitting in his car near the airport when it was scoped out by a thief in a light-colored SUV, he told KRON4 in January.

“They decide to come back, crawl down below the back of the car, reach up above the license plate and hit the button that pops up the trunk,” he said.

Wrensch said he showed police officers surveillance video of the incident while filing a complaint about the theft of a bag containing his laptop computer, medication, clothing and passport.

"Their jaws were dropped," he said.

"They said, ‘We’ve seen a lot, but I never seen somebody break into a car while the person was in the car.’”

The auto burglaries are part of a crime wave that brought more than 200 angry Oakland residents and business owners to a community meeting where they vented about rampant lawlessness, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“There have been times that I looked and every car down the street had a window smashed,” Allegra Rush said of the area around the clothing store where she works.

The meeting took place just days after acting Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison revealed that 100 robberies had taken place during a single week in May.

Last month, Oakland police also advised residents to lock their doors and windows — and consider stronger measures — to combat "an uptick in home invasion robberies in some areas."

A spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department didn't immediately return an inquiry from The Messenger on Thursday.