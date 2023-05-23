The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    CNN Ratings Drop to Half of MSNBC’s After Trump Town Hall

    The cable network is now regularly getting beat in primetime by right-wing Newsmax.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    CNN endured its lowest-rated week since June 2015 -- the month Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency -- after it aired a widely panned town hall with the former president, the Daily Beast reported, citing viewership numbers.

    The outlet averaged 429,000 daily viewers from Monday through Friday, down double-digits from its ratings a year ago. MSNBC more than doubled CNN's viewership with an average of 976,000 viewers.

    Fox News meanwhile snagged 1.4 million viewers on average, although the network's ratings have dropped by nearly a quarter since Tucker Carlson's departure last month. In the key demo, the Beast reports, Fox is now seeing its smallest audience since the late summer of 2001 -- just before 9/11.

    CNN was heavily criticized by competitors for providing Trump with a live platform and sympathetic studio audience for the town hall event, though the network's leadership has stood by its coverage.

    In the weeks since the town hall, some of CNN's primetime shows, such as Anderson Cooper 360, have been getting beat by Newsmax, the fringe far-right network that has been perhaps the sole beneficiary of Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox.

