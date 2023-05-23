CNN Ratings Drop to Half of MSNBC’s After Trump Town Hall

CNN endured its lowest-rated week since June 2015 -- the month Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency -- after it aired a widely panned town hall with the former president, the Daily Beast reported, citing viewership numbers.

The outlet averaged 429,000 daily viewers from Monday through Friday, down double-digits from its ratings a year ago. MSNBC more than doubled CNN's viewership with an average of 976,000 viewers.

Fox News meanwhile snagged 1.4 million viewers on average, although the network's ratings have dropped by nearly a quarter since Tucker Carlson's departure last month. In the key demo, the Beast reports, Fox is now seeing its smallest audience since the late summer of 2001 -- just before 9/11.

CNN was heavily criticized by competitors for providing Trump with a live platform and sympathetic studio audience for the town hall event, though the network's leadership has stood by its coverage.

In the weeks since the town hall, some of CNN's primetime shows, such as Anderson Cooper 360, have been getting beat by Newsmax, the fringe far-right network that has been perhaps the sole beneficiary of Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox.

