CNN Ratings Drop to Half of MSNBC’s After Trump Town Hall
The cable network is now regularly getting beat in primetime by right-wing Newsmax.
CNN endured its lowest-rated week since June 2015 -- the month Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency -- after it aired a widely panned town hall with the former president, the Daily Beast reported, citing viewership numbers.
The outlet averaged 429,000 daily viewers from Monday through Friday, down double-digits from its ratings a year ago. MSNBC more than doubled CNN's viewership with an average of 976,000 viewers.
Fox News meanwhile snagged 1.4 million viewers on average, although the network's ratings have dropped by nearly a quarter since Tucker Carlson's departure last month. In the key demo, the Beast reports, Fox is now seeing its smallest audience since the late summer of 2001 -- just before 9/11.
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- CNN Media Reporter Reveals ‘Fury of Criticism’ Within Network Following Trump Town Hall
- Fox News To Host Town Hall With Donald Trump June 1
- Trump Bashes CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as ‘Not Barbara Walters’
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
CNN was heavily criticized by competitors for providing Trump with a live platform and sympathetic studio audience for the town hall event, though the network's leadership has stood by its coverage.
In the weeks since the town hall, some of CNN's primetime shows, such as Anderson Cooper 360, have been getting beat by Newsmax, the fringe far-right network that has been perhaps the sole beneficiary of Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News