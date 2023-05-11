The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash

    Donald Trump described town hall host Kaitlan Collins as a “nasty person” during the fiery town hall, which inspired a “DoneWithCNN” Twitter trend.

    Zachary Leeman
    CNN

    Colleagues of Kaitlan Collins rushed to the anchor’s defense amid backlash against how she moderated Donald Trump’s Wednesday evening town hall.

    Collins’ CNN co-host on This Morning, Poppy Harlow, praised Collins for giving a “masterclass” in how to handle a town hall on Thursday morning. Collins was absent from her seat on the morning’s table.

    Negative reaction to the town hall was swift, with lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, blasting the network and a “DoneWithCNN” hashtag trending into Thursday on Twitter. 

    CNN released a statement through its own Oliver Darcy late Wednesday via their Reliable Sources newsletter in which the network called Collins a “world class journalist” who “fact checked” the former president in real time. 

    “That is CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account,” the network said.

    Trump used the town hall to double down on election fraud conspiracy theories and mock E. Jean Carroll.

