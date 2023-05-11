CNN Boss Defends Trump Town Hall: ‘America was Served Very Well’

Chris Licht, the CNN president charged with bringing the cable network back to a neutral, non-partisan framework, defended its coverage of Wednesday's primetime town hall with Donald Trump, telling staff he believed “unequivocally” that “America was served very well by what we did last night.”

Licht’s comments to staffers in a Thursday morning editorial call were leaked to several reporters who posted them on Twitter.

Licht also took a moment to praise the moderator of the town hall, CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins, who is reportedly being considered to anchor a new primetime show on the network.

He acknowledged that there was backlash to the live event, which featured the former president repeating lies about election fraud, mocking the woman who sued him for allegedly raping her, and calling Collins “nasty” -- all to cheers from the audience.

Many CNN staffers are reportedly livid about how the special unfolded, but Licht told them that the interview “made a lot of news” and “that is our job.”