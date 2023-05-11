CNN Anchor Spills Coffee, Looks for Some New Pants On-Air

CNN's Phil Mattingly didn't have a great start to his morning.
While appearing on Thursday's broadcast of CNN This Morning, the anchor became the target of jokes after knocking his coffee onto the floor while live on-air.
The mishap happened just as co-anchor Poppy Harlow prepared to discuss Wednesday night's town hall event with former President Donald Trump.
"Did you just spill your coffee?" Harlow asked Mattingly in a video posted to Twitter by CNN, which showed Mattingly's arm knocking into the cup just outside the camera's view.
"I spilled my coffee — I'm just so upset right now," Mattingly jokingly replied as he tried to keep a straight face.
"As somebody who's not usually at a desk, I was like, how do I play this? And I decided to ignore it," he added. "And then you called me out on it."
Mattingly also revealed that the coffee spilled on his clothes, to which Harlow replied, "Can someone get Phil some pants?"
But the ribbing didn't end there.
Later in the episode, the show's producers played Snoop Dogg's 2009 hit, "Drop It Like It's Hot," while Harlow said her co-anchor earned himself a new title: "Spill" Mattingly.
In the clip, Mattingly showed off the new coffee mug he received after spilling his first. But this one came with a special message taped to its side: "Don't Spill Me."
