    CNN Airs Horrific New Video of Police Response to Uvalde Shootings

    The video shows the moment police learned a child had called 911 from his classroom, saying he was surrounded by victims.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Newly released body camera footage shows police responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, nearly a year ago — including an officer whose daughter was one of the 19 children killed by the gunman.

    The heartbreaking footage was obtained by CNN.

    The video shows Felix Rubio, a patrol deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, standing anxiously just down the hallway from his daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio's classroom.

    At one point, he lightly taps the wall with his clenched fist, visibly eager to get to the classroom. The footage later shows him being taken away from the school.

    Read More

    He is also seen sobbing in the footage, not knowing where Lexi is, and asking any officer he encounters if they saw her.

    The video also shows the moment when police learned a child had called 911 from his classroom, saying that he was surrounded by victims.

    The footage captured the anger of several of the officers who responded to the scene. Many of them vomited after what they had witnessed.

    Police in Uvalde have been heavily criticized for failing to appropriately respond to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting.

    The killer, Salvador Ramos, was taken down 77 minutes after police received the first reports of a shooting at the school.

    In previously released footage, several armed officers stand around in one of the school's hallways.

    The first officers to respond tried entering the classroom but were met with gunfire, and retreated.

    Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
    UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 24: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
