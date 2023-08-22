Climber’s Body Found 20 Years After Death on Austria’s Fastest Melting Glacier

A guide found what are suspected to be remains of an Austrian climber who died over 20 years ago, police said in a statement.

The remains were found Friday on the Schlantenkees glacier — the country’s fastest melting glacier — in the Tyrol province of Austria, according to reporting from The Local.

The alpine glaciers in the area have lost a reported 50% of their ice in the last 100 years, according to data from GreenPeace.

Friday’s discovery of the human remains is the second in less than two months on the same glacier. Experts believe climate change has induced the melting of the glacier, subsequently unearthing bodies that fell victim to the mountains.

The alpine guide found the body at about a height of 9,500 feet on the glacier. The corpse was reportedly next to a backpack holding cash, bank cards and a driver’s license.

Police said Tuesday that they suspect the remains belonged to a 37-year-old man who died on the glacier in 2001. Law enforcement said DNA results will return in a few weeks.

A group of climbers found another body in late June on the same glacier. The remains, which are suspected to be at least decades old, were near parts of skis and have not been identified yet, police said.

"It is rather rare that human remains and an entire corpse are found on a glacier within such a short period of time," Tyrol police spokesman Christian Viehweider told AFP.