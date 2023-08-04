Climate Protesters Disrupt Tennis Tournament Sponsored by Citibank, Mubadala

Climate protestors disrupted a Washington D.C. tennis tournament Friday, demanding that its sponsors Citibank and Mubadala stop funding fossil fuels.
Protestors from the groups Climate Defiance, Scientist Rebel and Third Act shouted “stop funding fossil fuels” in the middle of a match between Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, according to video posted on Twitter by journalist Ford Fischer.
Footage shows the group unfurling banners calling out Citibank and the investment company Mubadala for “funding fossil fuels." One protestor also threw large tennis balls with flames drawn on them onto the court.
The protesters were met with jeers and boos from the crowd. Footage posted by Fischer showed security snatching the banner from the climate activists and forcing them off the bleachers.
According to a report “Banking on Climate Chaos,” Citibank is the world’s second-largest funder of fossil fuels.
Mubadala Investment Company, which is an Emirati state-owned company, has subsidiaries with deep ties to fossil fuels. One of those subsidiaries, Mubadala Energy, was formerly named Mubadala Petroleum.
Citibank told The Messenger in a statement that it "recognizes the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy."
"That's why we're investing in clean energy solutions through our net zero commitments and our $1 trillion commitment to sustainable finance, while working with our clients, including our fossil fuel clients, to support their efforts to decarbonize their businesses," it said.
Mubadala did not immediately return a request for comment.
