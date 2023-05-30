The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Climate Protester Hit by Camera Rig on Live TV

    Three activists had stormed the stage during a live episode of Sweden's 'Dancing with the Stars'

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    TV4/Screenshot

    A climate protester in Sweden was slammed in the head with a camera rig while disrupting the live finale of Let's Dance, the country's version of Dancing with the Stars, over the weekend.

    Three activists had stormed the stage during a performance with Olympic skier Charlotte Kalla and professional dancer Tobias Karlsson, according to CinemaBlend. One held a banner that read "Restore Wetlands" as another threw powder paint into the air, creating a cloud of yellow dust.

    But their demonstration was quickly interrupted when a cameraperson swung a camera rig across the stage, knocking one protester off his feet. Remarkably, Kalla and her partner continued to dance as if there had been no interruption.

    Read More

    "We want nothing more than to have fun and I also love to dance," one of the activists later wrote in a Facebook statement. "But my future will be anything but full of pleasure. The situation is so urgent and we cannot sit in the audience and just watch as our lives are threatened by climate collapse."

    The incident was captured by multiple cameras, including a video shot by the protesters themselves. Studio operators quickly funneled the three activists off the stage, and the performance reportedly continued without interruption.

    The protesters were later handed over to police and questioned on suspicion of vandalism, according to the Daily Mail.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.