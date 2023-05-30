Climate Protester Hit by Camera Rig on Live TV

A climate protester in Sweden was slammed in the head with a camera rig while disrupting the live finale of Let's Dance, the country's version of Dancing with the Stars, over the weekend.

Three activists had stormed the stage during a performance with Olympic skier Charlotte Kalla and professional dancer Tobias Karlsson, according to CinemaBlend. One held a banner that read "Restore Wetlands" as another threw powder paint into the air, creating a cloud of yellow dust.

But their demonstration was quickly interrupted when a cameraperson swung a camera rig across the stage, knocking one protester off his feet. Remarkably, Kalla and her partner continued to dance as if there had been no interruption.

"We want nothing more than to have fun and I also love to dance," one of the activists later wrote in a Facebook statement. "But my future will be anything but full of pleasure. The situation is so urgent and we cannot sit in the audience and just watch as our lives are threatened by climate collapse."

The incident was captured by multiple cameras, including a video shot by the protesters themselves. Studio operators quickly funneled the three activists off the stage, and the performance reportedly continued without interruption.

The protesters were later handed over to police and questioned on suspicion of vandalism, according to the Daily Mail.

