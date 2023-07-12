Climate Change Causing Ocean to Change Color: Study
Scientists see a clear trend of above average variability in water color
Earth's vast blue oceans may not remain blue much longer as new reports show that human-induced climate change has caused sea colors to shift over the past 20 years.
A recent study in Nature explained that while these changes in color are subtle to the human eye, they have been observed in 56% of the planet’s oceans — an expanse larger than all land areas on Earth. Furthermore, these shifts cannot be explained by year-to-year occurrences.
Scientists analyzed ocean color measurements taken from satellite images. Upon examining the images, researchers noted a clear trend of above-normal year-to-year variability.
Tropical waters near the equator have undergone the most significant shift, gradually becoming greener over time. This change from blue to green signifies alterations in the ecosystems within these waters, but researchers cannot precisely identify what these changes are.
However, scientists agree that human-induced climate change is likely the primary cause. The study’s co-author, Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a senior research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences and the Center for Global Change Science, told MIT News, "I’ve been running simulations that have been telling me for years that these changes in ocean color are going to happen. To actually see it happening for real is not surprising, but it's frightening. And these changes are consistent with man-induced changes to our climate.”
The color of the ocean is influenced by the organisms living in its upper layers. Deep blue water indicates minimal life, while greener water suggests the presence of ecosystems, especially phytoplankton, which contain the green pigment chlorophyll to help them harvest sunlight.
Scientists monitor the presence of phytoplankton as they often form the foundation of food chains, serving as the food source for smaller crustaceans like krill. Researchers have been closely observing these communities to see how they respond to climate change.
“The color of the oceans has changed,” Dutkiewicz told MIT News.
“And we can’t say how. But we can say that changes in color reflect changes in plankton communities that will impact everything that feeds on plankton. It will also change how much the ocean will take up carbon, because different types of plankton have different abilities to do that. So, we hope people take this seriously. It’s not only models that are predicting these changes will happen. We can now see it happening, and the ocean is changing.”
