Climate Activist Disruption at Wimbledon Causes Rift Within Movement

The choice by climate change protesters to disrupt play at the Wimbledon tennis championships has highlighted a divide among groups trying to force the government to change tactics, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

On July 5, Just Stop Oil members ran onto Court 18 at the All England Club, throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces onto the grass.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Just Stop Oil is known for executing public stunts to get leaders to pay attention to climate change and to take urgent action, including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at a gallery in London.

"In normal circumstances, this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren’t normal circumstances," Deborah Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, said at the time.

“Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war. We are facing new pandemics, economic inflation and increasingly authoritarian governments who will attempt to crush civil unrest.

"This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come.”

Avoiding hostility in calling for action

However, not everyone fighting for change is in agreement that disruption is the right move.

The Climate Majority Project says it wants to "avoid hostility" in spreading its message to a wide audience and that it is trying to reach beyond the polarization of the issue of climate change.

In an interview with the BBC, spokesman Rob Harrison-Plastow said there were "millions" sitting in the middle who feel powerless.

“Without the polarizing dynamic between extremist activism groups and conservative governments there wouldn’t exist this great space in the middle in which we now sit," he said.

One of the original groups known for causing disruption like that seen at Wimbledon is Extinction Rebellion, which has taken a different stance in 2023.

"We recognize and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach," the group said on New Year's Eve.

"What’s needed now most is to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance, to bring about a transition to a fair society that works together to end the fossil fuel era. Our politicians, addicted to greed and bloated on profits won’t do it without pressure."

Extinction Rebellion UK said it plans to bring more people together and wants to listen to others to see how shared goals on climate action can be achieved.

Can Just Stop Oil find more support?

Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil has continued in its protests this past week, including at department store John Lewis, the BBC Proms concert in London and the disruption of a live Channel 4 show "The Last Leg."

One Twitter user's response to their actions at Wimbledon reflected views several shared on the platform.

"As always, Just Stop Oil’s actions have done nothing to further their cause, and instead has meant volunteers working at Wimbledon have to spend hours cleaning up after them." She said.

One British government minister, Chris Philp branded the group "selfish" and said their actions were "unacceptable."

Some commenters say they support the group's message but want to see a different approach.

"I’d protest with them if they weren’t deliberately obstructing," one Tweeted.

Others, however, fully supported the move saying a few minutes' disruption is worth it to highlight climate disasters here now and on the way.