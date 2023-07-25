Clemson University Fraternity Suspended After Reports of Chemical Burns, Personal Servitude as Hazing Rituals - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Clemson University Fraternity Suspended After Reports of Chemical Burns, Personal Servitude as Hazing Rituals

Alpha Gamma Rho is banned from campus for 4 years

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
New members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity chapter at Clemson were allegedly hazed with line-ups, sleep deprivation, personal servitude and “some sort of ‘chemical burn.’” Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Clemson University has suspended Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity chapter for four years for hazing violations.

New members of the fraternity were allegedly hazed with line-ups, sleep deprivation, personal servitude and “some sort of 'chemical burn,'” The Tiger previously reported.

Public Relations Officer Tomson Kaplan told the school paper the chapter “was guilty of the charges against them."

“The Interfraternity Council of Clemson University does not tolerate any violations of the University student code of conduct nor the hazing policies set forth by the council,” a spokesperson for the IFC told the Post and Courier. “We will continue to educate our community about the dangers of hazing and the ramifications it can have.”

Read More

Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi were already on suspension after other hazing investigations.

The death of 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tucker Hipps led to the 2016 Tucker Hipps Transparency Act in South Carolina.

It requires that colleges disclose violations committed by student groups.

Hipps was allegedly forced to walk the railing of a bridge as a punishment and fell to his death in the river below.  The fraternity didn’t report him missing until hours later.

No one was ever arrested in the 2014 case.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.