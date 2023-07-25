Clemson University Fraternity Suspended After Reports of Chemical Burns, Personal Servitude as Hazing Rituals

Clemson University has suspended Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity chapter for four years for hazing violations.

New members of the fraternity were allegedly hazed with line-ups, sleep deprivation, personal servitude and “some sort of 'chemical burn,'” The Tiger previously reported.

Public Relations Officer Tomson Kaplan told the school paper the chapter “was guilty of the charges against them."

“The Interfraternity Council of Clemson University does not tolerate any violations of the University student code of conduct nor the hazing policies set forth by the council,” a spokesperson for the IFC told the Post and Courier. “We will continue to educate our community about the dangers of hazing and the ramifications it can have.”

Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi were already on suspension after other hazing investigations.

The death of 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tucker Hipps led to the 2016 Tucker Hipps Transparency Act in South Carolina.

It requires that colleges disclose violations committed by student groups.

Hipps was allegedly forced to walk the railing of a bridge as a punishment and fell to his death in the river below. The fraternity didn’t report him missing until hours later.

No one was ever arrested in the 2014 case.